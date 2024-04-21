All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has explained why he thought his penalty for tagging Daniel Ricciardo behind the safety car in Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix was "a joke".

Filip Cleeren Jonathan Noble
Upd:
With the field bunching up before the hairpin as the race was restarted on Lap 27, Stroll went into the back of Ricciardo, lifting the RB car up in the air and causing terminal damage to the Australian's car.
Ricciardo was pushed into McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who also sustained damage that compromised the rest of his race.
The stewards swiftly exacted judgment on the incident, fully attributing blame to Stroll. The Canadian received a 10-second penalty and two penalty points, bringing his tally up to seven for the past 12 months.
"We determined that Car 18 ought to have anticipated the pace of the cars in front, particularly Car 3 and should have prepared to brake accordingly," the FIA race stewards judged.
"Had it done that, it would have avoided the collision. Hence Car 18 was predominantly to blame for the collision that ultimately led to Car 3 having to retire from the race."
Stroll's actions were also slammed by Ricciardo, who said the Canadian's lack of responsibility "made my blood boil".
Read Also:
But Stroll said he felt the stewards should have taken into account that the field bunched up very quickly, which ended up being caused by his team-mate Fernando Alonso locking up his front tyres.
"I think it's just because of the fact that I hit the guy," Stroll said when asked by Motorsport.com why he said the penalty was a joke on his team radio.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I got a penalty because of the end result that I hit Ricciardo, but it's not like everything was normal and I just slammed into the back of him.
"There was a really odd concertina effect that I would have liked to see the stewards take into consideration maybe a little bit more.
"Someone braked at the front of the pack and then everyone stops. The car in front of me just stopped from like 60 to zero. It was one of those stupid incidents.
"I was in his gearbox and ready for the restart, and just very unlucky. We were having a good race so then so it's a shame."
Read Also:
Stroll said he was otherwise on for a decent result as Aston is still finding it hard to compete with McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.
Alonso finished seventh after trying to make a three-stop work, but his progress through the field in the final stint halted when he got up to seventh.
"We were on for eighth or ninth, so pretty normal for where the car is," Stroll said. "We're not bad, we're making progress. We seem to bit stronger on a Saturday than a Sunday.
"We have to keep bringing upgrades and trying to get a little bit quicker every weekend, but we can fight."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Chinese GP
Next article How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Perez: F1 safety car meant it was "game over" for second place in China

Perez: F1 safety car meant it was "game over" for second place in China

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Perez: F1 safety car meant it was "game over" for second place in China
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP

Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lance Stroll
More from
Lance Stroll
Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso

Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso

Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Alonso: Aston Martin F1 should not apologise for being “too fast” in qualifying

Alonso: Aston Martin F1 should not apologise for being “too fast” in qualifying

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alonso: Aston Martin F1 should not apologise for being “too fast” in qualifying
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Latest news

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"

Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?
Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph

Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph

WEC WEC
Imola
Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph

Prime

Discover prime content
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA