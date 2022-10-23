Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / United States GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll says he gave Fernando Alonso "plenty of room" as the pair collided in Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Mandy Curi
Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash
Listen to this article

After a safety car restart on lap 22, Stroll and Alonso were squabbling over seventh place when the Spaniard pulled out of the Canadian's slipstream on COTA's long back straight.

Stroll made a late defensive move, appearing to react to the Spaniard and then the pair made hard contact, sending a briefly airborne Alonso into the wall and Stroll into a spin.

Stroll retired on the spot with extensive damage, but somehow Alonso's Alpine survived as he took an unlikely seventh place at the finish.

Ahead of the FIA stewards' post-race investigation, for which both drivers have been summoned, Stroll felt the collision wasn't as clear-cut as it seemed as he thought Alonso left little margin during his overtake attempt.

When asked if he acknowledged he moved over too late, Stroll said: "I mean, I definitely moved late, but there was a big difference in speed.

"I was judging more or less, kind of picking where he was behind me. But it's not like I hit him on the side of his car. The impact is still his front wing to the rear of my car.

"I gave him plenty of room on the left of the track, so it's not like I squeezed him or anything like that against a wall. He could have moved earlier and went more to the left. He didn't have to get so close to me either.

"So, there's a lot of different ways you could look at the incident. It was a shame. It was close wheel-to-wheel racing and unfortunately just made contact."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, arrives on the grid

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, arrives on the grid

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Next season Alonso is moving from Alpine to Aston Martin to become Stroll's new teammate, but Stroll said the crash didn't make any difference to their relationship.

"I don't look at it that way. We're racing drivers. It can happen in a race," he said.

Up to that point Aston was poised for its best result of the season as both Stroll and teammate Sebastian Vettel ran up front in the early stages.

Despite a slow final pitstop Vettel still salvaged eighth at the finish after a daring overtake on Haas' Kevin Magnussen on the last lap of the race, which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

shares
comments

Related video

United States GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

United States GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of last-lap Magnussen battle from F1 United States GP
Formula 1

Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of last-lap Magnussen battle from F1

Hamilton: Important I “gee everyone up” at Mercedes F1 for 2023 fightback
Formula 1

Hamilton: Important I “gee everyone up” at Mercedes F1 for 2023 fightback

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year

A confluence of unusual circumstances – including Kyle Larson’s victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway – could produce dual championships in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
7 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
8 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.