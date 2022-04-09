Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Leclerc "couldn't see anything" due to sun in Melbourne qualifying Next / Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Stroll handed Australian GP F1 grid penalty for Latifi Q1 crash

Lance Stroll has been handed a three-place grid penalty for causing the crash with Nicholas Latifi in the first stage of Formula 1 qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

Stroll and Latifi crashed towards the end of Q1 at Albert Park on the run between Turn 5 and Turn 6, sparking a red flag.

Both drivers were on warm-up laps ahead of their final runs and had been exchanging the position. Latifi attempted to pass Stroll up the inside on the run to Turn 6, only for the Aston Martin driver to move to the right and for their cars to collide.

Both drivers were quick to blame each other over team radio, with the stewards swiftly confirming there would be an investigation after the session.

Following the hearing, the stewards confirmed that Stroll had been deemed predominantly to blame for the crash, and would receive a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

However, this will have zero material impact given he was classified last in Q1 anyway.

The Canadian also has two penalty points added to his FIA super licence, taking him up to seven for the 12-month period.

The stewards wrote in the bulletin that Stroll had a “lack of situational awareness of Latifi's passing manoeuvre” up the inside towards Turn 6, making him predominantly to blame for the collision.

Read Also:

“He went to try and pass me all of a sudden in a very awkward part of the circuit,” said Stroll following the clash.

“The circuit falls off to the right and then to the left where that is, and I think what happened was just very awkward.

“He was all of a sudden trying to come by me and it gets narrow as the circuit falls to the right, and we made contact. So yeah, quite a ridiculous incident.”

Latifi said it was “quite clear” watching the video who was to blame. “I let him through because he was pushing to open a lap, or so I was told,” he said.

“And then I saw he aborted the lap, so I wanted to carry on with my own preparation lap. So I went back by him. There was a big gap, and once I kind of got past him, for whatever reason he decided to turn. It's clear for me on the video.”

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc "couldn't see anything" due to sun in Melbourne qualifying
Previous article

Leclerc "couldn't see anything" due to sun in Melbourne qualifying
Next article

Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific

Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez

Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Lance Stroll More from
Lance Stroll
Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey Turkish GP Prime
Formula 1

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

Latest news

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez

Ricciardo buoyed by improved McLaren pace in Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo buoyed by improved McLaren pace in Australian GP

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.