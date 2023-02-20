Stroll to miss F1 pre-season testing after bike accident
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will miss 2023 Formula 1 pre-season in Bahrain later this week after sustaining injuries during a cycling incident while training in Spain.
The team issued a brief statement on Monday afternoon announcing that the Canadian had been sidelined for the 23-25 February test as a result of a "minor accident" but that he likely faces a quick recovery.
Aston Martin says it will release a further update on Stroll's condition ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening round of the season scheduled for 3-5 March.
"Whilst pre-season training on a bicycle in Spain, Lance Stroll was involved in a minor accident and sustained injuries which will result in him sitting out the pre-season test in Bahrain," read the Aston Martin bulletin.
"Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties.
"His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team."
Stroll said: "I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season.
"I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team.
"I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible."
Aston Martin can count on reigning Mercedes Formula E champion and former McLaren F1 Stoffel Vandoorne plus FIA F2 title winner Felipe Drugovich as its reserve drivers.
McLaren can count on the same reserve driver duo in the event that either Lando Norris or rookie Oscar Piastri is forced into absence.
Aston Martin previously called upon former standby Nico Hulkenberg, who has since stepped up to a full-time race seat with Haas in 2023, when four-time champion Sebastian Vettel missed the first two rounds of 2022 owing to COVID-19.
Incidentally, Stroll's new Silverstone teammate Fernando Alonso had to undergo surgery ahead of testing in 2021 after sustaining an upper jaw fracture following a collision with a car while cycling in Switzerland.
Provisionally, Drugovich would get the nod for testing owing to a clash for Vandoorne with the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix.
