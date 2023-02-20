Subscribe
Previous / F1 pre-season testing 2023: What is it, when is it and can I watch it Next / F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023
Formula 1 News

Stroll to miss F1 pre-season testing after bike accident

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will miss 2023 Formula 1 pre-season in Bahrain later this week after sustaining injuries during a cycling incident while training in Spain.

Matt Kew
By:
Stroll to miss F1 pre-season testing after bike accident
Listen to this article

The team issued a brief statement on Monday afternoon announcing that the Canadian had been sidelined for the 23-25 February test as a result of a "minor accident" but that he likely faces a quick recovery.

Aston Martin says it will release a further update on Stroll's condition ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening round of the season scheduled for 3-5 March.

"Whilst pre-season training on a bicycle in Spain, Lance Stroll was involved in a minor accident and sustained injuries which will result in him sitting out the pre-season test in Bahrain," read the Aston Martin bulletin.

"Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties.

"His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team."

Stroll said: "I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season.

"I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team.

"I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible."

Aston Martin can count on reigning Mercedes Formula E champion and former McLaren F1 Stoffel Vandoorne plus FIA F2 title winner Felipe Drugovich as its reserve drivers.

Read Also:

McLaren can count on the same reserve driver duo in the event that either Lando Norris or rookie Oscar Piastri is forced into absence.

Aston Martin previously called upon former standby Nico Hulkenberg, who has since stepped up to a full-time race seat with Haas in 2023, when four-time champion Sebastian Vettel missed the first two rounds of 2022 owing to COVID-19.

Incidentally, Stroll's new Silverstone teammate Fernando Alonso had to undergo surgery ahead of testing in 2021 after sustaining an upper jaw fracture following a collision with a car while cycling in Switzerland.

Provisionally, Drugovich would get the nod for testing owing to a clash for Vandoorne with the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 pre-season testing 2023: What is it, when is it and can I watch it

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Sainz feels he "wasn't ready" to fight for 2022 F1 title

Sainz feels he "wasn't ready" to fight for 2022 F1 title

Formula 1

Sainz feels he "wasn't ready" to fight for 2022 F1 title Sainz feels he "wasn't ready" to fight for 2022 F1 title

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Norris wants better behaved McLaren F1 car, not ultimate performance

Norris wants better behaved McLaren F1 car, not ultimate performance

Formula 1

Norris wants better behaved McLaren F1 car, not ultimate performance Norris wants better behaved McLaren F1 car, not ultimate performance

Latest news

Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban

Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban

WEC

Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban

Supercars confirms additional aero test

Supercars confirms additional aero test

SUPC Supercars

Supercars confirms additional aero test Supercars confirms additional aero test

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

MotoGP

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023 Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

Supercars bans flexi Camaro mounts

Supercars bans flexi Camaro mounts

SUPC Supercars

Supercars bans flexi Camaro mounts Supercars bans flexi Camaro mounts

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.