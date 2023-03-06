Subscribe
Previous / Norris: No reason for McLaren to be "downbeat" after difficult F1 Bahrain GP Next / Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has revealed that doctors initially forecast he would not make his return from injury until the 2023 Australian Grand Prix in April.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP
Listen to this article

The Canadian was involved in a cycling incident in Spain while building up his fitness.

He "banged up" his left wrist, required surgery and a pin to be inserted by famed MotoGP doctor Xavier Mir in his right wrist, and sustained a broken toe.

As a result, Stroll was forced to miss pre-season testing in Bahrain, where reigning F2 champion and Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich instead drove the AMR23.

But Stroll made an unlikely return for the season opener and with the steering assistance increased, battled through the pain to score sixth place.

However, he has revealed that his comeback was well ahead of schedule, with some doctors predicting he would need to wait until round three in Melbourne on 2 April.

When asked by Motorsport.com about how his condition had been managed, Stroll said: "My whole medical team has been incredible.

"Without [Mir], it wouldn't be possible to be here right now. He's been unbelievable.

"My osteopath has been with me 10 hours a day, rehabbing my wrists, fixing my toe as much as - you can't do much with toes, but as much as possible.

"There's a list of people that helped me over the last two weeks, 14 days ago exactly. I've had people, doctors saying maybe Australia [to return]."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Elaborating on his in-car condition, Stroll reckoned he had been fuelled by paracetamol, ibuprofen and adrenaline.

Nevertheless, pain became the "biggest limiting factor" in the closing 20 laps, particularly with the amount of steering lock required for the Turn 10 sharp left.

Stroll, who in practice had to resort to taking his hand off the wheel to make Turn 1, added: "I'm happy to pick up sixth considering everything that happened over the last two weeks.

"I couldn't move 10 days ago, I couldn't walk. I couldn't move both hands. I was a vegetable pretty much. I didn't think I would be here right now."

Read Also:

Asked for his recovery plans between Bahrain and the second race in Saudi Arabia a fortnight later, Stroll said: "Keep rehabbing. I've 12 days now to keep working on my wrist, but I'm feeling a lot better every day.

"My right wrist is feeling really solid, the one I got surgery on. The left one, I think it's just time with hairline fractures.

"So, it should be better, and my toes are feeling better every day."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: No reason for McLaren to be "downbeat" after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Red Bull 'wouldn't mind boring year' but expects closer F1 races

Red Bull 'wouldn't mind boring year' but expects closer F1 races

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Red Bull 'wouldn't mind boring year' but expects closer F1 races Red Bull 'wouldn't mind boring year' but expects closer F1 races

Verstappen expects a much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen expects a much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen expects closer Saudi race Verstappen expects a much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire

Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

NAS NASCAR Cup

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races

Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races

IMSA

Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races

Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash

Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash

Formula 1

Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Evaluating F1's new rules Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.