Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Race in
16 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Breaking news

Stroll keeps Turkish GP pole after investigation

shares
comments
Stroll keeps Turkish GP pole after investigation
By:

Lance Stroll has kept pole position for the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix after the stewards cleared him of ignoring yellow flags following an investigation.

Stroll produced a shock result in qualifying at Istanbul Park on Saturday by scoring his maiden F1 pole position in wet conditions on a low-grip surface.

The Racing Point driver's celebrations were put on hold after the stewards summoned him shortly after qualifying for failing to slow for yellow flags during his fastest lap in Q3.

Stroll was alleged to have failed to slow down enough after yellows were shown following a spin for Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez at Turn 7.

But following a hearing at Istanbul Park on Saturday evening, the stewards announced Stroll had been cleared of any wrong-doing after he was found to have slowed down for the yellow flags.

"[Stroll] approached Turn 7 with a single yellow flag showing for the sector due to Car 11 (Sergio Perez) off track on the outside of the corner," the stewards report reads.

"By telemetry, [Stroll] clearly came off the throttle, coasted into the corner, and then accelerated when clear of the incident.

"Sector times do not clearly show this as the track was rapidly drying and each lap was quicker than the preceding lap."

Stroll had been informed over team radio about the yellow flag shown for Perez, but was told after passing the zone to keep pushing on his lap as they had not been double-waved yellows.

The Canadian then crossed the line to take a shock pole position for Racing Point, eventually finishing two-tenths of a second quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen in P2.

Read Also:

Perez managed to grab third place on the grid in the sister Racing Point car, marking the team's best-ever qualifying result.

McLaren driver Lando Norris remains under investigation for allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags in Q1 after a number of drivers appeared to improve their lap late in the session.

His teammate, Carlos Sainz, has already been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Perez, dropping from 13th to 16th on the grid.

Related video

Verstappen "so upset" to miss out on Turkish GP pole

Previous article

Verstappen "so upset" to miss out on Turkish GP pole

Next article

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Drivers Lance Stroll
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Turkish GP: Stroll takes shock maiden pole in crazy qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Turkish GP: Stroll takes shock maiden pole in crazy qualifying

Valencia MotoGP: Morbidelli claims pole as Suzukis struggle
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Valencia MotoGP: Morbidelli claims pole as Suzukis struggle

Verstappen "so upset" to miss out on Turkish GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "so upset" to miss out on Turkish GP pole

Toyota: LMP1/LMH parity would "not be correct"
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota: LMP1/LMH parity would "not be correct"

RACE: Goughary cruises to FM national championship
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: Goughary cruises to FM national championship

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League

Latest news

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

13min
2
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Stroll takes shock maiden pole in crazy qualifying

3h
3
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Morbidelli claims pole as Suzukis struggle

2h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen "so upset" to miss out on Turkish GP pole

1h
5
WEC

Toyota: LMP1/LMH parity would "not be correct"

Latest news

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Formula 1

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"
Formula 1

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey
Formula 1

Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey
Formula 1

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey

Latest videos

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
20h

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
Nov 11, 2020

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2020

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.