Previous / McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Formula 1 travels to the Red Bull Ring in Austria this weekend for the Styrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the qualifying session on Saturday.

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Max Verstappen topped both practice sessions on Friday in the run-up to Red Bull's home race, although Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton could have been quicker in FP2 had his fastest lap time not been deleted for a track limits infringement.

After Friday's running, Hamilton said Red Bull would be "hard to beat" in Austria, stressing that the Milton Keynes-based outfit could extend its advantage when it turns up its engine to full power in qualifying.

There were some surprise finishers in the top half of the timesheets, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo finishing second to Verstappen, and Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso ending up third and fifth respectively, sandwiching Hamilton's Mercedes.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were classified ninth and 12th respectively.

What time does qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at the Red Bull Ring at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Styria throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'05.910
2 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'06.166 0.256
3 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'06.332 0.422
4 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'06.386 0.476
5 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'06.397 0.487
6 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'06.519 0.609
7 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'06.551 0.641
8 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'06.584 0.674
9 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'06.614 0.704
10 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'06.629 0.719
11 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'06.630 0.720
12 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'06.669 0.759
13 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'06.696 0.786
14 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'06.708 0.798
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'06.848 0.938
16 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'06.861 0.951
17 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'07.180 1.270
18 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'07.473 1.563
19 88 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 1'07.823 1.913
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'08.081 2.171
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'05.412
2 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'05.748 0.336
3 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'05.790 0.378
4 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'05.796 0.384
5 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'05.827 0.415
6 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'05.934 0.522
7 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'05.994 0.582
8 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'06.079 0.667
9 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'06.089 0.677
10 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'06.145 0.733
11 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'06.147 0.735
12 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'06.251 0.839
13 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'06.270 0.858
14 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'06.297 0.885
15 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'06.451 1.039
16 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'06.628 1.216
17 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'06.886 1.474
18 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'07.404 1.992
19 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'07.669 2.257
20 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
View full results
