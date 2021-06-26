Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Max Verstappen topped both practice sessions on Friday in the run-up to Red Bull's home race, although Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton could have been quicker in FP2 had his fastest lap time not been deleted for a track limits infringement.

After Friday's running, Hamilton said Red Bull would be "hard to beat" in Austria, stressing that the Milton Keynes-based outfit could extend its advantage when it turns up its engine to full power in qualifying.

There were some surprise finishers in the top half of the timesheets, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo finishing second to Verstappen, and Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso ending up third and fifth respectively, sandwiching Hamilton's Mercedes.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were classified ninth and 12th respectively.

What time does qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at the Red Bull Ring at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, June 26, 2021

: Saturday, June 26, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Styria throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

