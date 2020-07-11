Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
21 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Results

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 2:53 PM

Lewis Hamilton will start the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position, the second race of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Qualifying took place in wet conditions after a 46-minute delay to allow the weather conditions to improve.

In the top-10 shootout, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the early pace before Hamilton beat him by three tenths of a second, a time that Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) then eclipsed by two tenths. Hamilton regained the top spot, before Verstappen briefly grabbed it back, but Hamilton unleashed a 1m19.273s that sealed the deal, while Verstappen spun on his final lap.

Read Also:

Hamilton will start ahead of Verstappen, Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Bottas, Esteban Ocon (Renault), Lando Norris (McLaren), Alex Albon (Red Bull), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel.

Norris has a three-place grid penalty, for overtaking under yellow flags in practice, so will start in ninth.

In Qualifying 2, the rain intensified in the closing stages, which appeared to catch out Ferrari in particular. Hamilton was fastest in 1m17.825s, ahead of Verstappen and Norris.

Knocked out at this stage were Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who missed out on Q3 by 0.083s, George Russell (who made Q2 for the first time and will start a best-ever 12th), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

In Qualifying 1, lap times were over 20s off the dry pace initially with Russell setting the early pace. Hamilton set the fastest time on 1m18.188s, ahead of Verstappen and Norris, all set before Antonio Giovinazzi crashed his Alfa Romeo at the penultimate corner, hitting the wall and continuing.

The red flag ended the session with less than a minute to go, as Giovinazzi later stopped on track. Knocked out at this point were Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, Sergio Perez (Racing Point), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Giovinazzi and Haas’s Romain Grosjean.

Grosjean went off on his out lap and returned to the pits with a technical problem that put him out of the session, while Albon spun at Turn 3 and Latifi had a brief run through the gravel at Turn 6.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'19.273 196.091
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'20.489 1.216 193.129
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 1'20.671 1.398 192.693
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'20.701 1.428 192.622
5 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 1'20.922 1.649 192.096
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'21.011 1.738 191.885
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'21.028 1.755 191.844
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 1'21.192 1.919 191.457
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'20.925 1.652 192.088
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'21.651 2.378 190.381
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'19.628 0.355 195.217
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'19.636 0.363 195.198
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'19.645 0.372 195.176
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'19.717 0.444 194.999
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'20.211 0.938 193.798
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'21.372 2.099 191.033
17 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 1'21.607 2.334 190.483
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'21.759 2.486 190.129
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'21.831 2.558 189.962
20 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari
View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 34 1'19.273 196.091
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 34 1'20.489 1.216 193.129
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 33 1'20.671 1.398 192.693
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 34 1'20.701 1.428 192.622
5 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 33 1'20.922 1.649 192.096
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 34 1'20.925 1.652 192.088
7 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 31 1'21.011 1.738 191.885
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 33 1'21.028 1.755 191.844
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 32 1'21.192 1.919 191.457
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 33 1'21.651 2.378 190.381
View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 24 1'17.825 199.740
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 24 1'17.938 0.113 199.450
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 24 1'18.448 0.623 198.154
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 24 1'18.657 0.832 197.627
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 24 1'18.744 0.919 197.409
6 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 23 1'18.764 0.939 197.359
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 24 1'18.836 1.011 197.178
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 23 1'19.014 1.189 196.734
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 23 1'19.229 1.404 196.200
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'19.545 1.720 195.421
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 24 1'19.628 1.803 195.217
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 22 1'19.636 1.811 195.198
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 23 1'19.645 1.820 195.176
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 24 1'19.717 1.892 194.999
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 22 1'20.211 2.386 193.798
View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 12 1'18.188 198.813
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 13 1'18.297 0.109 198.536
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 13 1'18.504 0.316 198.012
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 13 1'18.590 0.402 197.796
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'18.791 0.603 197.291
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 13 1'19.662 1.474 195.134
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 12 1'19.687 1.499 195.073
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 12 1'19.697 1.509 195.048
9 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 12 1'19.824 1.636 194.738
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 12 1'20.192 2.004 193.844
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 13 1'20.243 2.055 193.721
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 12 1'20.382 2.194 193.386
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 12 1'20.871 2.683 192.217
14 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 12 1'20.882 2.694 192.191
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 11 1'21.140 2.952 191.579
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 12 1'21.372 3.184 191.033
17 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 12 1'21.607 3.419 190.483
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 12 1'21.759 3.571 190.129
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 12 1'21.831 3.643 189.962
20 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1
View full results

Next article
Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Previous article

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Next article

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

Trending Today

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
18m

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
25m

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Scott Kalitta dies in fiery crash
NHRA / NHRA

Scott Kalitta dies in fiery crash

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts

Tony Roper dies from injuries in Texas
NASCAR Truck / NASCAR Truck

Tony Roper dies from injuries in Texas

Latest news

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap
Formula 1 / Formula 1
9m

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
18m

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
25m

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

1h
2
Formula 1

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

18m
3
Formula 1

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

25m
4
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

5
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

1h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap
Formula 1

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.