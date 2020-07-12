Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Results

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 2:50 PM

Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season at the Red Bull Ring, as Ferrari suffered the ignominy of its cars colliding on the opening lap.

From pole position, Hamilton led the battling Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and McLaren’s Sainz on the opening lap, as the Ferraris collided at Turn 3, which caused an immediate safety car to allow the marshals to clear the track of debris. Sebastian Vettel toured into the pits with no rear wing, while Charles Leclerc – who initiated the contact by lunging up the inside – needed a fresh front wing. Vettel’s car was retired immediately, while an apologetic Leclerc continued with floor damage but retired a couple of laps later.

At the restart, Hamilton led Verstappen, Sainz, Bottas and Albon. Bottas passed Sainz for third on Lap 6, and Albon also DRS-ed past him two laps later. The Renaults duelled over sixth position, delaying each other and allowing Sainz to pull away, and the Racing Points to catch them. Daniel Ricciardo finally passed Esteban Ocon, at the third attempt, on Lap 20.

Verstappen pitted first to switch from softs to mediums on Lap 24, to protect from being undercut by Bottas, with Hamilton pitting two laps later and Bottas staying out much longer. Bottas stopped on Lap 34, rejoining behind Verstappen – but saving 10 laps on his new mediums.

Read Also:

Hamilton was untroubled out front, managing a 5s-plus gap over Verstappen, who was suffering some front wing endplate damage, so Max’s attentions turned to keeping Bottas at bay on his fresher tyres. Bottas got into DRS range with six laps remaining, as Verstappen reported “shocking” driveability exiting Turn 3 due to his higher rear tyre wear.

They swapped positions on Lap 67, as Verstappen refused to cede the runner-up spot without a fight, but Bottas sealed the deal a lap later to finish second.

Sainz suffered a poor pitstop due to a left-rear wheel that refused to engage, losing his fifth place to Ricciardo – and two further spots to both Racing Points. Sergio Perez vaulted up the order from 17th on the grid, passing Ricciardo for fifth with 22 laps to go. He then chased Albon, setting a sequence of fastest laps in his chase of the Red Bull, but Albon clung to fourth despite some contact that broke Perez’s front wing.

McLaren switched Norris and Sainz in an attempt to catch the Ricciardo/Stroll battle with 10 laps to go. Stroll snatched sixth from Ricciardo at Turn 3, with Norris also passing Ricciardo. Norris passed Stroll on the final lap, and then grabbed fifth from an ailing Perez at the final corner, with the Mexican finishing just ahead of Stroll and Ricciardo with his damaged car.

Ocon retired from seventh place with a suspected cooling issue that caused his engine to overheat.

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 71 1:22'50.683 25
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 71 1:23'04.402 13.719 18
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 71 1:23'24.381 33.698 15
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 71 1:23'35.083 44.400 12
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 71 1:23'52.153 1'01.470 10
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 71 1:23'53.070 1'02.387 8
7 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 71 1:23'53.136 1'02.453 6
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 71 1:23'53.274 1'02.591 4
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 70 1 lap 3
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 70 1 lap 1
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 70 1 lap
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 70 1 lap
13 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 70 1 lap
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 70 1 lap
15 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 70 1 lap
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 69 2 laps
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 69 2 laps
France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 25
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 4
Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1
View full results

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 68 1'05.619 236.894
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 70 1'06.145 0.526 235.010
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 68 1'06.719 1.100 232.989
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 68 1'07.188 1.569 231.362
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 66 1'07.193 1.574 231.345
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 68 1'07.299 1.680 230.981
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 62 1'07.534 1.915 230.177
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 69 1'07.827 2.208 229.183
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 65 1'07.832 2.213 229.166
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 65 1'07.833 2.214 229.162
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 69 1'08.009 2.390 228.569
12 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 69 1'08.047 2.428 228.442
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 60 1'08.378 2.759 227.336
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 57 1'08.382 2.763 227.322
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54 1'08.512 2.893 226.891
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 36 1'08.601 2.982 226.597
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 68 1'08.806 3.187 225.922
18 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 22 1'09.321 3.702 224.243
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 3 1'35.379 29.760 162.979
View full results

The race as it happened

 

Styrian GP: Hamilton takes dominant win; drama for Ferrari

Styrian GP: Hamilton takes dominant win; drama for Ferrari

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Sub-event Race
Author Charles Bradley

