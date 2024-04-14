Suzuka remains keen to add Super Formula to F1 Japan bill

Last year there were talks between Yoshihisa Ueno, the president of Super Formula promoter JRP, and the Suzuka race organisers to bring Japan's leading domestic single-seater series to the event.

Super Formula left a two-month gap between its first round in March and its second event in May for the F1 support event to potentially move into.

A support slot for Super Formula didn't materialise for 2024, understood to be due to scheduling and paddock logistics, but in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com Suzuka president Tsuyoshi Saito says he would be keen to welcome the series in 2025.

"The decision is also down to Formula 1, but Super Formula is a top racing category in Japan," Saito said.

"Therefore, it would be very exciting for us to have F1 and Super Formula in the same weekend. It is a possibility and we would welcome this option, but of course we are not able to decide.

"At the same time, we are not only focused on Super Formula. For us it is mainly about offering fans the best combination throughout the weekend.

"Of course, Super Formula is one of those possibilities, but the most important thing is to have the best weekend package."

Without F2, F3 or F1 Academy feeder series present, the domestic Ferrari Challenge Japan and Porsche Carrera Cup Japan graced the support bill at last weekend's race.

From this year onwards Japan moved from its traditional autumn date to a race in April, as part of F1's desire to streamline the logistics of its record 24-race calendar and improve its sustainability efforts.

As revealed on Friday when F1 and the FIA jointly presented next year's calendar, Japan will hold on to its new slot for 2025, becoming the third grand prix of the year behind a double-header of Australia and China.

Saito said Suzuka was happy to accommodate F1's date change request as it aligned with its own sustainability initiatives.

"We are globally aiming for a reduction of the CO2 emissions to reach our sustainability goals, also regarding the logistics of F1," he explained.

"Formula 1 wanted to package the races in this area of the world more, also in terms of logistics together with Australia. Therefore F1 suggested moving this race to the spring instead of later in the year.

"Our company is also very focused on sustainability, so we agreed with F1's suggestion, also because it matches our own philosophy.

"I do believe that we will stay in this time of the year for a while as it fits in with all the ideas that Formula 1 has about logistics. We are happy to agree with their decisions."