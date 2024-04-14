All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Suzuka remains keen to add Super Formula to F1 Japan bill

Suzuka chiefs say the circuit would be keen to revisit the idea of adding Super Formula to the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix schedule in 2025.

Filip Cleeren Ronald Vording
Start action

JRP

Last year there were talks between Yoshihisa Ueno, the president of Super Formula promoter JRP, and the Suzuka race organisers to bring Japan's leading domestic single-seater series to the event.

Super Formula left a two-month gap between its first round in March and its second event in May for the F1 support event to potentially move into.

A support slot for Super Formula didn't materialise for 2024, understood to be due to scheduling and paddock logistics, but in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com Suzuka president Tsuyoshi Saito says he would be keen to welcome the series in 2025.

"The decision is also down to Formula 1, but Super Formula is a top racing category in Japan," Saito said.

"Therefore, it would be very exciting for us to have F1 and Super Formula in the same weekend. It is a possibility and we would welcome this option, but of course we are not able to decide.

"At the same time, we are not only focused on Super Formula. For us it is mainly about offering fans the best combination throughout the weekend.

"Of course, Super Formula is one of those possibilities, but the most important thing is to have the best weekend package."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Without F2, F3 or F1 Academy feeder series present, the domestic Ferrari Challenge Japan and Porsche Carrera Cup Japan graced the support bill at last weekend's race.

From this year onwards Japan moved from its traditional autumn date to a race in April, as part of F1's desire to streamline the logistics of its record 24-race calendar and improve its sustainability efforts.

As revealed on Friday when F1 and the FIA jointly presented next year's calendar, Japan will hold on to its new slot for 2025, becoming the third grand prix of the year behind a double-header of Australia and China.

Saito said Suzuka was happy to accommodate F1's date change request as it aligned with its own sustainability initiatives.

"We are globally aiming for a reduction of the CO2 emissions to reach our sustainability goals, also regarding the logistics of F1," he explained.

"Formula 1 wanted to package the races in this area of the world more, also in terms of logistics together with Australia. Therefore F1 suggested moving this race to the spring instead of later in the year.

"Our company is also very focused on sustainability, so we agreed with F1's suggestion, also because it matches our own philosophy.

"I do believe that we will stay in this time of the year for a while as it fits in with all the ideas that Formula 1 has about logistics. We are happy to agree with their decisions."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Ferrari has kept itself in the F1 hunt despite no major upgrades
Next article Interview: Newey’s vision on what F1 should be

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Not smart to pick returning China for F1 sprint weekend

Verstappen: Not smart to pick returning China for F1 sprint weekend

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Verstappen: Not smart to pick returning China for F1 sprint weekend
McLaren hopes to "outdevelop" F1 rivals in "race of upgrades"

McLaren hopes to "outdevelop" F1 rivals in "race of upgrades"

Formula 1
Japanese GP
McLaren hopes to "outdevelop" F1 rivals in "race of upgrades"
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

How Vinales finally banished his Yamaha MotoGP demons

How Vinales finally banished his Yamaha MotoGP demons

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
How Vinales finally banished his Yamaha MotoGP demons
Ferrari, Toyota receive biggest BoP breaks for WEC's Imola round

Ferrari, Toyota receive biggest BoP breaks for WEC's Imola round

WEC WEC
Imola
Ferrari, Toyota receive biggest BoP breaks for WEC's Imola round
Verstappen: Not smart to pick returning China for F1 sprint weekend

Verstappen: Not smart to pick returning China for F1 sprint weekend

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Verstappen: Not smart to pick returning China for F1 sprint weekend
Gounon replaces Habsburg for Alpine Hypercar debut at Imola's WEC round

Gounon replaces Habsburg for Alpine Hypercar debut at Imola's WEC round

WEC WEC
Imola
Gounon replaces Habsburg for Alpine Hypercar debut at Imola's WEC round

Prime

Discover prime content
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained

The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA