Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

Carlos Sainz had "some weeks to reflect" on Ferrari's decision to drop him from its Formula 1 line-up in favour of Lewis Hamilton, a move he admits was "a surprise".

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
charles-leclerc-carlos-sainz-f

Hamilton's signing, which was announced by the Maranello team earlier this month, has left the Spaniard looking for a drive for next season and beyond.

Ahead of the launch of Ferrari's 2024 challenger on Tuesday, Sainz made it clear that the news was unexpected but conceded he'd had time to digest it, having found out before the world at large.

"I think there was, obviously, a bit of a surprise like everyone in the F1 world with the news," he said. "I think everyone was surprised in a way with what happened.

"From my side, you can obviously understand that I got to know the news a bit earlier than anyone else.

"But it's true that then I had some weeks to reflect, some weeks to prepare and some weeks to also get ready for the car launch, for the first race of the season.

"So it gives you a bit of time to digest it, to take your own conclusions and to focus on the 2024 season there is ahead. But the fact that it was a bit of a surprise to the whole F1 world is no news, and it was obviously also for me."

Sainz said he had a lot of supportive messages on his phone after news of Ferrari's decision to drop him became public.

"Obviously, it's been busy, especially the last couple of weeks," he said.

"Well, first of all, a lot of messages of support and a lot of nice messages that I've received during my time in these last couple of weeks, which I would like to thank a lot of the F1 world and also friends back at home, that have been very supportive and very encouraging."

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Last year, Sainz made it clear that he wanted to have his Ferrari future sorted out before the start of this season.

However, now that he's a free agent, he says he is in no hurry to make a decision on where he will be in 2025, making clear that it will be a crucial choice ahead of some of the "most important" years of his career.

"I think as much as I said that I wanted to have my future sorted before the first race, I think now there's things in this scenario [that] have changed quite a bit, as you can imagine," he said.

"So I think, it is going to be probably a longer process. We're going to have ahead of me probably my most important three or four years of my career, where I want to make sure that I am in the right place at the right time.

"I want to make sure I pick the right next destination for me. So I'm going to take my time to think about it, to listen to all the options, to have a look at all the options, so that I can just feel comfortable when I take the decision, [that] I've given myself enough time and with enough information.

"Having said that, I think it's completely possible to separate one thing and the other. I have a good management team that also will take care of that. So my full focus will be in Bahrain this year.

"And I'm going to start the season as strong as I can, putting all my effort in being quick, straight from the go. And yeah, the other thing will sort itself out as time goes by."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso

Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso

Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso

Aston Martin signs ex-Red Bull junior Crawford on F1 development deal

Aston Martin signs ex-Red Bull junior Crawford on F1 development deal

Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Aston Martin signs ex-Red Bull junior Crawford on F1 development deal Aston Martin signs ex-Red Bull junior Crawford on F1 development deal

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz admits losing Ferrari F1 seat to Hamilton “not the best feeling”

Sainz admits losing Ferrari F1 seat to Hamilton “not the best feeling”

Formula 1

Sainz admits losing Ferrari F1 seat to Hamilton “not the best feeling” Sainz admits losing Ferrari F1 seat to Hamilton “not the best feeling”

What’s behind Ferrari’s silence on Sainz’s F1 future

What’s behind Ferrari’s silence on Sainz’s F1 future

Formula 1

What’s behind Ferrari’s silence on Sainz’s F1 future What’s behind Ferrari’s silence on Sainz’s F1 future

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours? Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

Ferrari focused on making 2024 F1 car easier to drive

Ferrari focused on making 2024 F1 car easier to drive

Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Ferrari focused on making 2024 F1 car easier to drive Ferrari focused on making 2024 F1 car easier to drive

Latest news

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

F1 Formula 1

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

How the 'fastest woman in the world' has been defying the odds in Extreme E

How the 'fastest woman in the world' has been defying the odds in Extreme E

XES Extreme E

How the 'fastest woman in the world' has been defying the odds in Extreme E How the 'fastest woman in the world' has been defying the odds in Extreme E

Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

F1 Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

MGP MotoGP

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours? Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024 How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record

How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe