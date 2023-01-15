Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles Next / Wolff downplays fears of harsh FIA crackdown on F1 driver political statements
Formula 1 News

Symonds to stay in F1 tech role for "a good while" after calling off retirement

Pat Symonds plans to continue as Formula 1’s chief technical officer for “a good while” after delaying his planned retirement in 2022.

Luke Smith
By:
Symonds to stay in F1 tech role for "a good while" after calling off retirement
Listen to this article

Symonds has been working with F1 to help shape its technical regulations and improve on-track racing since 2017, playing a significant role in the new car designs that debuted last year.

At the end of 2021, it emerged that Symonds and F1 managing director Ross Brawn were both set to leave their roles at the end of the 2022 season once the new technical regulations had completed their first year.

While Brawn stepped away from F1 and retired from motorsport, Symonds has remained with the organisation after opting to postpone his planned retirement.

“I had a plan to retire last summer,” said Symonds in a talk at the business forum at Autosport International on Friday. 

"I actually handed in my year’s notice. You have to think about these things.

“My notice was accepted, and then Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO and president] got to hear about it, and he was like, no, I don’t think it’s a good idea!

“So I’m still here, still doing it, and I still will be for a good while yet.”

Pat Symonds, Race Engineer with Michael Schumacher, Benetton B193B

Pat Symonds, Race Engineer with Michael Schumacher, Benetton B193B

Photo by: Sutton Images

It means Symonds will be the most senior figure from the F1 organisation working on the next revision of the technical regulations, which are due to arrive in 2026. The organisation works alongside the FIA’s technical team, led by head of single-seaters Nikolas Tombazis, to put together the regulations.

Last year’s technical overhaul was the first to enjoy significant involvement from F1 as a commercial rights holder, with Liberty Media eager to improve the on-track product and create more racing action.

The intention of the revised ruleset in 2022 - the biggest shake-up F1’s rules had seen in decades - was to make it easier for cars to race wheel-to-wheel and attempt overtakes by reducing the amount of dirty air that cost downforce. It was something most drivers felt had been largely achieved, praising the improved feel of the cars when in battles.

Symonds was previously part of a technical working that formed the regulations for 2009, but said it was like “a college project compared to what we did for 2022.”

“We put together a really talented team, very small team, and we really went back to basics,” Symonds explained.

“We had the two objectives. One was to make the wake behind the car more benign, because you can’t get rid of it, it’s going to be there. And then secondly, accepting that there was a wake and trying to produce a car that was running in that wake to be less affected than in the past.

“Generally speaking, I think we got it right. We’ve seen a few different solutions, the cars looked different, the drivers were very complimentary. The statistics, for want of a better word, showed the cars were running closer together.

“So yeah, I think it’s been a reasonable success.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles
Previous article

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles
Next article

Wolff downplays fears of harsh FIA crackdown on F1 driver political statements

Wolff downplays fears of harsh FIA crackdown on F1 driver political statements
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
Formula 1

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Formula 1

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Prime
Formula E Formula E

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"

Gunther Steiner says the comments made by rival Formula 1 teams about Haas and its relationship with Ferrari early in 2022 felt like "a broken record."

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Lucas di Grassi admitted that his Mexico City E-Prix podium was unexpected, particularly as Mahindra went into the Formula E season with test days still in its allowance.

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification
WEC WEC

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification

Porsche’s motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach says the next big step for global sportscar racing would be to unify its prototype classes into one set of rules in the longer term.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
9 h
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.