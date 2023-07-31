Subscribe
Previous / McLaren requires “urgent work” after F1 Belgian GP reality check Next / Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

Outgoing Alpine Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer says he hopes that the “future is bright” for the staff members he is leaving behind at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon.

Adam Cooper
By:
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, is interviewed

After 18 months in charge of the team, Szafnauer completed his final weekend with Alpine at Spa on Sunday evening, following Friday's announcement of his departure.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Bruno Famin, who is also Alpine’s VP of motorsport.

After Sunday’s race Szafnauer said an emotional farewell to team members in the garage and motorhome before heading to the airport. His tenure officially ends on Monday.

"For me personally, I'll be alright and I'm fine,” he told Motorsport.com just before he left the paddock.

“It's just my worry is for the all the wonderful men and women at Enstone and Viry that work hard and do a good job. I hope their future is bright.

"I was just getting into my stride, starting to know everybody, how to motivate them. You know, a high tide lifts all boats, and I was just getting to the point where I was raising the tide.

"There were people, not me so much, but people crying and saying goodbye. I told them, ‘Look, I'm still alive, I didn't die! I'll be alright.’"

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer ended on a high with a solid weekend at Spa for the team after the double retirements at both Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

Pierre Gasly finished third in Saturday’s sprint, but then lost out in Sunday’s main race when he was caught behind Oscar Piastri’s damaged McLaren at the start, before recovering to 11th.

Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon put in a charge from 14th on the grid to eighth at the flag, finishing just a second behind the McLaren of Lando Norris.

"Another couple of laps and it looked like we were catching Lando at the end,” said Szafnauer. “It was really good. Decent pace, we showed that yesterday [Saturday] too, with Pierre finishing third.

Read Also:

“So a very good race, and unfortunately Pierre was compromised at the beginning when he got stuck behind Piastri, and he went so far back.

"I mean, he was running 18th for most of the race effectively. So for him to come back to 11th and nearly get there was also good.

"So a sprint podium and good points in Spa, fighting with McLaren. Two races ago it was all, 'Oh, they're going to win the world championship now,' and here we were fighting with them."

shares
comments

McLaren requires “urgent work” after F1 Belgian GP reality check

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Alonso: Aston Martin “felt more normal” again in F1 Belgian GP

Alonso: Aston Martin “felt more normal” again in F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Alonso: Aston Martin “felt more normal” again in F1 Belgian GP Alonso: Aston Martin “felt more normal” again in F1 Belgian GP

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series

Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series

Auto Automotive

Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough" SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe