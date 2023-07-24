Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race Next / Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Szafnauer trusts Renault boss de Meo to give him time

Alpine Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer says he trusts Renault CEO Luca de Meo to “be true to his word” and give him 100 races to find success.

Adam Cooper
By:
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference

The number was announced as the timeline for Alpine to work its way to the front of the F1 field after Szafnauer was put in charge of the Enstone team at the start of 2022.

However, a recent management reshuffle at Renault’s Alpine division has seen the sportscar company’s former CEO Laurent Rossi moved aside.

Given that Rossi hired Szafnauer there has been some speculation about the latter’s position as boss of the F1 team, with the first-corner clash and double retirement for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in Hungary adding to a recent run of disappointment.

However, Szafnauer insists that he expects Renault’s overall boss de Meo to stick to the originally announced schedule, and give him enough time to turn the team around.

“You’ve got to remember that Laurent is doing special projects now,” said Szafnauer when asked by Motorsport.com about the impact of Rossi’s move. “Yes, he did hire me, but Luca also hired me, and it was Luca de Meo who ultimately sat down with me and convinced me to join his project.

“And the project was the Alpine project with the 100-race plan, and I think we are 30-something races into that. So we still have some 60-odd races to go, and that is another three years to go to start winning.

“It takes time. It has taken everybody time. I know Luca is a man of his word, and he gave me his word on 100 races to start winning, and sometimes you take a half-step backwards to take two steps forward.

“So I have no concern that Luca will be true to his word and give me the 100-races time that is required.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Alpine

Szafnauer stressed that others took time to create successful projects: “As you know, Mercedes bought a championship-winning team, and it took them five years to win it again.

“Red Bull, they’ve done well, they bought Jaguar which was a mid-grid team, and it took them five years to start winning.

“It seems like that’s what it takes, so it is four to five years. One hundred races is realistic. We are still working at it.”

Szafnauer acknowledged that with such projects stable leadership can be a key factor, with Toto Wolff at Mercedes and Christian Horner at Red Bull both enjoying long stints in charge.

“Stability in general in these types of teams, when you are leading 950-1000 people, is very, very critical,” he said.

“And the reason for that is we are all trying to establish the best teams that we can, and we go around to understand who the good people are in areas that we are lacking.

“A team principal goes a long way in trying to convince them to join the team, and if Toto said, ‘Hey come join me from wherever but I am going to leaving in six months or a year and a half,’ then people who waver on if they want to join.

“Christian and Toto have been there a long time, and what that does is it enhances and assists recruitment for the right people.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

Formula 1

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

FIME FIM Endurance

Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe