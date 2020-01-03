Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
292 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
313 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
327 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari

shares
comments
Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari
By:
Jan 3, 2020, 9:41 AM

Formula 1 teams would not be happy to see a former team boss take a senior role within the championship like Toto Wolff has been linked to, says Ferrari's CEO.

Under Liberty Media, F1 is currently headed by Chase Carey as chief executive, with the American on a rolling contract that he is happy to continue with but one that may end after the 2020 season.

Speculation has built over who may replace Carey, with Mercedes boss Wolff - one of the key components of F1's dominating team since he took a leadership role in 2013 - among those linked with a position helping run F1.

When the rumours about a potential Wolff/F1 link initially grew, the Austrian said there was an "agenda" behind it.

"I think that anybody who's really been an active and important player in a certain team within the last years, to take on the responsibility at F1 would automatically create conflicts of interest, perceived or otherwise," said Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri when asked for his opinion about an ex-team boss like Wolff potentially running F1.

"So I personally think it would not be a good thing as to who should ultimately run F1."

Read Also:

Carey succeeded Bernie Ecclestone as F1 CEO when Liberty took over the championship's commercial rights.

Under his leadership, F1 has added a new race in Vietnam and revived the Dutch Grand Prix, with both events part of the 2020 calendar, although there has been difficulty achieving the aim of an increase in major sponsors.

However, Camilleri said Carey - who does not have a motor racing background - has done "a pretty good job".

"He's come out from a world that's really entertainment," said Camilleri. "He had no background in Formula 1.

"I think you need a CEO, because it's a public company, who has experience in essentially the entertainment business.

"My sense - but ultimately it will be [Liberty's president] Greg Maffei who will decide who the eventual successor to Chase will be if that happens - is that if Mattia [Binotto, Ferrari team principal] was the candidate to replace Chase Carey, I think the rest of the paddock would not be too happy with it. It's just logical."

Ferrari has retained its right to veto decisions that it believes are not in the best interest of the championship.

However, this is usually referred to in the context of regulatory debate.

"The veto is sort of the last-resort tool," said Camilleri. "Should we be confronted with that I think we would explain our position quite clearly to the folks at Liberty, Greg in particular, and I think we would have a constructive conversation."

Next article
Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

Previous article

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

Next article

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
09:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
13:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
10:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
13:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
13:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Sprint

Tuesday Top Ten 2010-05-18

2
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Richmond II: Hmiel/Keller penalized

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Formula 1

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season

19m
5
Formula 1

Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season
F1

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari
F1

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring
F1

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat
F1

Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat

Verstappen will "speed up" Albon's Red Bull adaptation
F1

Verstappen will "speed up" Albon's Red Bull adaptation

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.