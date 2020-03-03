Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 won't have a race unless all teams can compete

shares
comments
F1 won't have a race unless all teams can compete
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 5:39 PM

Formula 1 says it would not go ahead and host a world championship race if any of the teams cannot compete because of travel restrictions caused by coronavirus.

With F1's new season due to start in Australia on March 15, there remains great uncertainty about the fate of the first three races because of the escalating coronavirus situation.

With a major outbreak in Italy meaning that country's citizens are facing more difficulties when travelling to some countries, there is a risk that personnel from Ferrari or AlphaTauri could be denied access to some countries.

While it had been unclear what would happen in the scenario that one or two teams could not compete, F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn has clarified that the round would not go ahead.

Speaking exclusively to news agency Reuters, Brawn said: "If a team is prevented from entering a country, we can't have a race. Not a Formula 1 world championship race, anyway, because that would be unfair.

"Obviously if a team makes its own choice not to go to a race, that's their decision. But where a team is prevented from going to a race because of a decision of the country then it's difficult to have a fair competition."

Read Also:

One possible scenario, however, could be for the race to go ahead but for it to be a non-world championship event – so no points would be scored.

Brawn said that F1 was working hard to try to ensure that the opening rounds of the championship can go ahead, but conceded that the situation was very complicated.

"It's a very serious situation, so I don't want to underplay it. But we're trying to have races. We've got to do them in a responsible way," he said.

"We're minimizing the number of people in the paddock, we're asking the teams to send a minimum number of people they need to a race."

 

Related video

Next article
How Netflix risks F1 broadcasters' wrath

Previous article

How Netflix risks F1 broadcasters' wrath

Next article

Mercedes aims to be carbon neutral by end of 2020

Mercedes aims to be carbon neutral by end of 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

2
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR postpones races through May 3 due to coronavirus

5
Le Mans

The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.