Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

F1 teams agree to scrap TV scrums amid Covid-19 fears

shares
comments
F1 teams agree to scrap TV scrums amid Covid-19 fears
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 1:44 AM

Formula 1 teams agreed on Thursday to scrap television media scrums with drivers as a precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

With the F1 paddock on alert over the global pandemic, which has resulted in a host of other sporting events being cancelled, extra precautions are being put in place at the Australian Grand Prix. Race organisers already announced on Wednesday that official autograph sessions would not take place, and fans would be deterred from taking selfies or getting up close with drivers.

Following a discussion among teams and F1 chiefs on Thursday morning about what needed to be done to minimise the chances of the virus being passed on, a decision was taken to cancel all television media sessions for now.

While some thought had been given to adopting a two-metre exclusion zone around drivers when speaking to the media, it was felt a better solution would be to change media access completely.

Now, the regular camera scrums have been abandoned and instead a single television camera from F1’s host broadcaster will conduct an interview with a driver. The footage from this will be available to each broadcaster.

Read Also:

On Wednesday, Red Bull’s Alex Albon said that he expected a ‘different’ feel to the weekend because of the impact of coronavirus.

Even now walking around Melbourne it's obviously a different kind of atmosphere to what it's been like in the past,” he said. “I mean I speak about the past, I've done one year. [But] it's going to be different.

“I'm not sure what's being put in place to be honest with you [regarding measures in the Albert Park paddock]. But hopefully we can find the right balance between the drivers and the teams [on] the safety because it is obviously a serious problem, [while] also giving something to the fans to be able to interact with us in some way.”

Related video

Next article
Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Previous article

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Next article

Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design

Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Promoted: Why Wickens believes Askew and O’Ward will star in 2020

2
NHRA

Tom Martino Denver Preview

3
IndyCar

IndyCar cancels all races through April

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.