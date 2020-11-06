Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format

shares
comments
By:

Formula 1 teams are split on whether or not two-day race weekend formats should be pursued in the future following its trial for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 condensed the race weekend at Imola into just two days of running to ease the logistical pressure following the Portuguese Grand Prix one week earlier.

It also acted as a trial for a possible format change that has been mooted for the future, reducing the amount of practice running given to teams and limiting the total time spent at the circuit.

Drivers were given a single 90-minute practice session on Saturday morning before qualifying later in the day, marking a significant reduction from the existing four hours of practice currently on offer.

The reduced running divided opinion throughout the paddock, with Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer saying the format was "not Formula 1".

"I think it's got to be from a fan's perspective - do the fans like this kind of format?" Szafnauer pondered.

"I thought I would like it, but it's a bit foreign to me. After 23 years of having Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it feels a little bit odd and unnatural.

"Coming into this weekend, I was completely open for it, thought I was going to like it. But now I've got this uneasy feeling that it's not right and not Formula 1."

Read Also:

Szafnauer felt that bigger teams with greater resources would still retain an advantage with limited on-track running, even if they could not pore over their data typically picked up on Fridays.

"If you have greater simulation tools and techniques back at the factory, being prepared to come here helps in such a compressed practice and qualifying sessions," Szafnauer said.

"If this is what is going to happen in the future, then we'll start putting infrastructure in place back at the factory in order for us to be able to optimise, just like some of the others."

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson felt it would not be "too difficult" for teams to adjust to reduced running as they would all face a similar proposition, but said engineers would be eager to maintain as much track time as possible.

"It is one of those things that it affects all the teams almost equally, so I think if that's what the sport wanted to do, I don't think it'd be a big problem," Robson said.

"You know what engineers are like, we don't like change. I think we would soon learn to adapt and still make the most of it, so it's sustainable if that's the way we want to go."

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl welcomed the additional challenge of the two-day format, but questioned the commercial impact of reducing on-track action.

"We like this format of two days, this compact format," Seidl said.

"We like this additional challenge in order to get on top of your own game within this 90 minutes on Saturday morning.

"But in the end it's a discussion that is led by Formula 1. It depends obviously a lot on the contracts that are in place with promoters, with TV stations and so on.

"If it's something that could also help us saving running costs, and would help us also to spend less time away from home, especially for our mechanics and engineers, it's something we will be positive about it."

Toto Wolff echoed Seidl's thoughts, saying that while his Mercedes team relished having to become more adaptable with a limit of running, the format may not work commercially for all circuits.

"I like it very much," Wolff said. "It's so compact. [There's] lots of adaptability needed. You just have to get the car in a good position straight from the get go, there's not a long time to analyse data and run the simulator overnight.

"I don't think it works for every track. I think there will be big races, hopefully with a lot of spectators again, where a three-day event makes a lot of sense - thinking about Melbourne and the amount of people there, and the narrative, the content that we can provide around these tracks.

"I don't think it's fit for everybody, but I think for [Imola], it works really well."

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams

Previous article

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Michael Park killed in Rally of Great Britain
WRC WRC / News

Michael Park killed in Rally of Great Britain

Barbares leave Lonesome Pine Raceway
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Barbares leave Lonesome Pine Raceway

Kyle Busch scores first Cup win of 2020 in delayed Texas race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch scores first Cup win of 2020 in delayed Texas race

Justin Haley to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Justin Haley to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Might Pickett’s $450 million sale of Muscle Milk entice him back into racing?
IMSA IMSA / Commentary

Might Pickett’s $450 million sale of Muscle Milk entice him back into racing?

Sirotkin: '19 optimism made Williams split harder to accept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sirotkin: '19 optimism made Williams split harder to accept

Latest news

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart

Battered Stroll "needs a hug", says Racing Point
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Battered Stroll "needs a hug", says Racing Point

Trending

1
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
MotoGP

Yamaha docked points for MotoGP engine infringement

Latest news

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format
Formula 1

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams
Formula 1

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart
Formula 1

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart

Battered Stroll "needs a hug", says Racing Point
Formula 1

Battered Stroll "needs a hug", says Racing Point

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision
Formula 1

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision

Latest videos

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1
3h

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better? 06:26
Formula 1

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better?

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull? 10:13
Formula 1

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.