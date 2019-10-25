Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Analysis

Tech insight: How Red Bull is staying cool in Mexico

shares
comments
Tech insight: How Red Bull is staying cool in Mexico
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 3:15 PM

Red Bull has modified its engine cover, and the area behind its halo, for the Mexican Grand Prix to cope with the increased cooling demands of the Formula 1 race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Due to Mexico City’s high altitude, which stands at approximately 2.25km (1.4 miles) above sea level, the change in air density creates a number of problems for engineers. The density of air is reduced by around 0.3kg/m3 compared to that at sea level, meaning that the mass of air entering the cooling inlets on an F1 car is also smaller.

This means that the engine runs at hotter temperatures, and in reaction Red Bull has opened up an extra pair of outlets at the rear of the engine cover to compensate for this.

Read Also:

In the current turbo-hybrid era, the compressor also works harder in Mexico to provide the internal combustion engine with a greater percentage of oxygen to improve the overall efficiency. This means that engine power is not affected too heavily, but the increased heat around the engine components does necessitate larger cooling inlets and outlets.

Red Bull Racing RB15, rear

Red Bull Racing RB15, rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull’s extra outlets (above) are part of the engine cover cut-outs used for the rear suspension wishbones, but have been flared out to draw more heat from the car. The reduced air density also has an effect on aerodynamics, and each car will run at its maximum-downforce specification to offset the ‘thinner’ air.

No need for 'skinny' wings

Ferrari SF90, rear wing

Ferrari SF90, rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The overall downforce output is less than that seen at Monza, at which the cars run skinny wings to capture the maximum speed available from the long straights.

The Mexican Grand Prix regularly clocks the highest top speeds of the season as a result of the altitude, and last season Esteban Ocon clocked in at 364.9kph in the speed trap – 2.4kph higher than Monza.

Giorgio Piola’s image (above) shows Ferrari’s rear wing for Mexico, which is noticeably deeper to create as much rear-end downforce as possible. The mainplane has been straightened at the outboard sections, as the aerodynamicists do not need to compromise on drag for this circuit.

Next article
Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

Next article

Mexican GP: Hamilton leads Leclerc by 0.1s in FP1

Mexican GP: Hamilton leads Leclerc by 0.1s in FP1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: IRL: John Martin Jr. - tragic death

2
NHRA

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Dixon suspended indefinitely

3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.