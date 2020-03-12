Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Mercedes F1 W11 rear detail 1 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close-up of the rear of the Mercedes W11's suspension upright, which has been opened up to comply with the FIA's new technical directive on the matter.

Racing Point RP20, brake detail 2 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Racing Point's rear brake and suspension assembly. Note how the channel formed in the upright has been plugged with styrofoam, as the team looks at ways to comply with the FIA's new technical directive on the matter.

McLaren MCL35, wing detail 3 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren has two front wing specifications available to them in Australia. The top one is the newest spec and was trialed throughout the second week of the pre-season test.

Racing Point RP20 4 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A Racing Point mechanic handles the intercooler before it's fitted in the left-hand sidepod.

Racing Point RP20 5 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Racing Point mechanics prepare the radiator for the right-hand sidepod.

Mercedes F1 W11 6 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at Mercedes' rear brake assembly before the covers go on. Note the silver ductwork which carries air from the inlet to cool the brake caliper within.

Ferrari SF1000 7 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari's sidepod and engine cover bodywork which is made from one much larger piece, rather than smaller sections as done elsewhere on the grid.

Ferrari SF1000 front detail 8 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The brake duct design on the Ferrari SF1000 features a two-piece drum, improving the airflows path as it travels across the face of the assembly and out through the wheel rim.

Haas F1 Team VF20, floor detail 9 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Haas VF20's floor section ahead of the rear tyre has a different finish, as the team look to improve stability in a region where multiple slots and holes could easily cause it to be damaged.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front wing detail 10 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Renault's 2020 nose design, which features a main structure akin to what were seen from Mercedes over the last few seasons and an enlarged cape.

Mercedes F1 W11 front suspension detail 11 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An exposed view of Mercedes front end with the much talked about steering assembly for DAS in clear view.

McLaren MCL35 rear suspension detail 12 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The McLaren MCL35's rear suspension, note how the brake duct is opened up on the upper surface to gather in more airflow.

McLaren MCL35 diffuser detail 13 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The new diffuser which was tested by McLaren during the second week of pre-season testing.

McLaren MCL35 sidepods detail 14 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The McLaren MCL35's bargeboard and deflector region.

Mercedes F1 W11 sidepods detail 15 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola As a comparison a similar area on the Mercedes W11. Note how they use more horizontal sections to bridge the gap in the middle of the deflector panel.

Mercedes F1 W11 rear detail 16 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W11's rear wing assembly and single element T-wing. Also note the single bladed element between the rear wing pillars, above the exhaust. This just helps to tidy up the flow coming off the engine cover before they're influenced by the exhaust gasses.

Williams FW43 floor detail 17 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Williams FW43's floor has metalwork stitched into the floor around the tyre squirt slots, in order that the floor doesn't flex too much and close the gap, reducing their effectiveness.