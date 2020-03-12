Formula 1
Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Top List

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

shares
comments
Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Mar 12, 2020, 11:06 AM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images provide us with the best technical images from the pitlane as preparations get underway for the Australian GP

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Slider
List

Mercedes F1 W11 rear detail

Mercedes F1 W11 rear detail
1/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the rear of the Mercedes W11's suspension upright, which has been opened up to comply with the FIA's new technical directive on the matter.

Racing Point RP20, brake detail

Racing Point RP20, brake detail
2/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point's rear brake and suspension assembly. Note how the channel formed in the upright has been plugged with styrofoam, as the team looks at ways to comply with the FIA's new technical directive on the matter.

McLaren MCL35, wing detail

McLaren MCL35, wing detail
3/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has two front wing specifications available to them in Australia. The top one is the newest spec and was trialed throughout the second week of the pre-season test.

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point RP20
4/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A Racing Point mechanic handles the intercooler before it's fitted in the left-hand sidepod.

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point RP20
5/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point mechanics prepare the radiator for the right-hand sidepod.

Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes F1 W11
6/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at Mercedes' rear brake assembly before the covers go on. Note the silver ductwork which carries air from the inlet to cool the brake caliper within.

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
7/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari's sidepod and engine cover bodywork which is made from one much larger piece, rather than smaller sections as done elsewhere on the grid.

Ferrari SF1000 front detail

Ferrari SF1000 front detail
8/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The brake duct design on the Ferrari SF1000 features a two-piece drum, improving the airflows path as it travels across the face of the assembly and out through the wheel rim.

Haas F1 Team VF20, floor detail

Haas F1 Team VF20, floor detail
9/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Haas VF20's floor section ahead of the rear tyre has a different finish, as the team look to improve stability in a region where multiple slots and holes could easily cause it to be damaged.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front wing detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front wing detail
10/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault's 2020 nose design, which features a main structure akin to what were seen from Mercedes over the last few seasons and an enlarged cape.

Mercedes F1 W11 front suspension detail

Mercedes F1 W11 front suspension detail
11/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An exposed view of Mercedes front end with the much talked about steering assembly for DAS in clear view.

McLaren MCL35 rear suspension detail

McLaren MCL35 rear suspension detail
12/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL35's rear suspension, note how the brake duct is opened up on the upper surface to gather in more airflow.

McLaren MCL35 diffuser detail

McLaren MCL35 diffuser detail
13/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new diffuser which was tested by McLaren during the second week of pre-season testing.

McLaren MCL35 sidepods detail

McLaren MCL35 sidepods detail
14/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL35's bargeboard and deflector region.

Mercedes F1 W11 sidepods detail

Mercedes F1 W11 sidepods detail
15/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison a similar area on the Mercedes W11. Note how they use more horizontal sections to bridge the gap in the middle of the deflector panel.

Mercedes F1 W11 rear detail

Mercedes F1 W11 rear detail
16/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W11's rear wing assembly and single element T-wing. Also note the single bladed element between the rear wing pillars, above the exhaust. This just helps to tidy up the flow coming off the engine cover before they're influenced by the exhaust gasses.

Williams FW43 floor detail

Williams FW43 floor detail
17/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Williams FW43's floor has metalwork stitched into the floor around the tyre squirt slots, in order that the floor doesn't flex too much and close the gap, reducing their effectiveness.

Mercedes F1 W11 front suspension detail

Mercedes F1 W11 front suspension detail
18/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This top-down overview of the Mercedes W11's sidepod shows the louvred cooling panel alongside the cockpit, which is currently utilizing one of their largest configurations.

Bottas: Mercedes will need to "calculate" risk of DAS protest

Previous article

Bottas: Mercedes will need to "calculate" risk of DAS protest

Next article

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus
