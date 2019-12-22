2019 tech verdict: Alfa’s battle to find consistency

The rebranded Sauber team started the season well, with Kimi Raikkonen (who switched places with Ferrari-bound Charles Leclerc) scoring in the first four races, then another four out of five before the summer break – as penalties in the German Grand Prix, for clutch setting offences, cost a double points payday.

After the break, the team really struggled for pace – with only the chaotic Brazilian GP truly falling its way with a pair of top-five finishes.

