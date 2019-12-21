2019 tech verdict: Haas suffers a season to forget

A somewhat bizarre season for the Haas F1 Team, with the off-track distraction of the Rich Energy sponsor saga added to by technical woes that led to running its cars in two different specifications at times in an attempt to solve handling inconsistency issues.

It ended the season with Romain Grosjean using the very floor in the final race of the season that he’d used in pre-season testing! Team boss Gunther Steiner admitted it was a “lame duck” and “for me, 2019 never happened and we can forget about that year happening”.

Click on the arrows on the images below to scroll through them…