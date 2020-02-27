Formula 1
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Analysis

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track

shares
comments
Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Feb 27, 2020, 7:14 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane and track action on second day of the final Formula 1 test of 2020.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Slider
List

Haas F1 Team VF-20 engine

Haas F1 Team VF-20 engine
1/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look inside the garage at the Haas VF20, where we get to see the exhaust layout and the thermal barrier applied to the top of the crash structure.

McLaren MCL35 front

McLaren MCL35 front
2/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the inverted W-shaped chin strap bulkhead design on the McLaren MCL35.

Ferrari SF1000 brake

Ferrari SF1000 brake
3/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at Ferrari’s front brake assembly in the foreground and the boomerang arrangement in the background as it meets with the first element of the sidepod deflector mounted atop the floor axehead.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
4/8

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The McLaren MCL35 exits the garage and gives us a view of the side of the car as it does. Note where the exhaust has been heating the sidepod bodywork, and discoloured the paintwork on the car.

Red Bull Racing RB 16 engine

Red Bull Racing RB 16 engine
5/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Covers off – a look at the inner power unit shroudings used by Red Bull to keep heat away from the sidepods and also note the cooler stacked atop the airbox.

Red Bull Racing RB 16 engine

Red Bull Racing RB 16 engine
6/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

From the other side we get to see a little more of the left bank of the power unit and even more of the suspension layout.

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point RP20
7/8

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A great shot of the rear end on the Racing Point RP20, as it shows off the interpretation of the Mercedes design from last year.

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
8/8

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the updated bargeboards and sidepod deflectors on the Red Bull RB16.

Read Also:

Next article
Tech insight: What’s behind Red Bull’s new aero package?

Previous article

Tech insight: What’s behind Red Bull’s new aero package?

Next article

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals
About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Giorgio Piola

