The $250,000 saving behind Haas F1 team's mini prat perch
The Haas Formula 1 team will save $250,000 in freight costs in 2023 by halving the size of its pitwall stand, commonly known as a “prat perch.”
Team principal Gunther Steiner says that the money has been fed straight into the development budget for the VF-23.
The team’s push for cost savings reflects the fact that Moneygram title sponsorship and an eighth-place finish in the 2022 world championship have given it the funds with which to push up to the cost cap for the first time.
Haas used to travel worldwide with a two-part pit stand that featured six seats, although often only four were actually used, with one reserved for team owner Gene Haas.
This year the team is carrying only one three-piece section to races with seats for team principal Steiner, team manager Peter Crolla, and director of engineering Ayao Komatsu. The chief strategist has now moved to the garage.
“When you need to make efficiency, you look in everything,” said Steiner when asked by Motorsport.com about the change. “When you need money to invest in development, because we have the cost cap, where do you put it?
“You have six people out there, or a quarter of a million on car updates? I know what we are doing. And the guys came up with that idea, I said if I need to stay inside, I have no problems as well. I don't need to be there.
“They said with three seats we can cover what we need to cover, and we rearrange. But it's mainly a saving to put that money into development because we are at the cost cap."
The new Haas F1 pit wall gantry
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Steiner says the team has a clearer development path than in past seasons.
"We started already with the upgrades,” he confirmed. “When you have a plan in place, like this year, we are a lot better prepared. So we have got a plan in place and hopefully we get some upgrades soon. If they show results in the wind tunnel, for sure we'll make them and bring them to the racetrack.
"I'm not for saying we just put the package on, if the package doesn't bring anything, you spend money and do nothing. So we put timelines in and see what we can develop.
“And that is what we make, being a full package, being it just a little fairing, being it a front wing, whatever comes we have got quite a good budget now to do upgrades, and we adjust it while we go along, and while we find performance in the wind tunnel.
“And we're not defining how we want a new bodywork at all costs for Barcelona, we go and develop a new bodywork and doesn't give any advantage. Why would we produce it? So we just try to manage it like this.”
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix
Latest news
Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car
Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car
Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss
Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race
FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on Day 1 of testing What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023
What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023 What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023
Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
Is porpoising eradicated from F1? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on Day 1 in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.