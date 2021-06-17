Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview Next / The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Analysis

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

By:

Lewis Hamilton's magic button fumble in Baku may have been a rare mistake from the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, but Mercedes says it can do more to help him.

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

The Briton had surged into the lead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the red flag restart, but he slid down the Turn 1 escape road after a triggering of his 'brake magic' system moved all the braking force to his front wheels.

While Hamilton immediately confessed to his error, Mercedes says it cannot shirk its own responsibilities in providing a car that is more foolproof.

Mercedes' technology director Mike Elliott admitted as much in the team's post race debrief video.

"Lewis makes so few mistakes and that's what really sets him apart from some of the other drivers" said Elliott.

"It's our duty to try and give him a car where it's more difficult for him to make mistakes. We need to take our share of that, look at how we can improve that and that's something we will put in place for the next race."

The likely solution for this weekend's French GP may well be a simple one, such as a software change or a protective guard over the magic button, but Hamilton may also need to slightly revise the placing of his hands.

Hamilton's hand position during race starts has come under the spotlight, as the Briton regularly holds the upper left hand corner of the steering wheel as he operates the clutch paddle with his right hand.

Mercedes AMG F1 W12, steering wheel back of Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes AMG F1 W12, steering wheel back of Lewis Hamilton

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This means the 'brake magic' button, in the upper corner of the Mercedes wheel, is so agonisingly close to his hand during race starts – and it may explain how it was so easy to trigger during the ultra short blast to Turn 1 at Baku from the race start.

As Elliott explained: "He made a fantastic start. He got himself up alongside Perez and as he and Perez were sort of shuffling position Lewis swerved and in the process of swerving he just clipped the magic button and unfortunately he didn't feel he had done it."

Although the Baku error was the first time that the brake magic was visibly accidentally deployed, the process of moving the brake balance in such a way is not a new thing.

Hamilton has had the same steering wheel configuration since 2019, with a single wishbone clutch paddle favoured over the twin paddle arrangement he had prior to that.

The new hand position on the upper corner of the wheel for race starts coincided with the new paddle arrangement, and is clearly something that helps with clutch feel and control given that the FIA eradicated bite point finders a few years prior.

Mercedes W12 steering wheel, rear view

Mercedes W12 steering wheel, rear view

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas has persevered with the shorter paddle arrangement, meaning he can operate the clutch with either of the paddles during a race start.

What is brake magic?

The brake magic function essentially toggles the brake bias forward in a much larger increment than the drivers would ordinarily select.

The drivers normally have their bias set anywhere between 50-60% forward, depending on the prevailing corner they are approaching.

They can adjust this in various ways and increments via the brake balance buttons and rotary switches on the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, software coordinates the amount of braking force completed at the rear of the car by the traditional brakes, based on how much energy is being recovered by the MGU-K.

Mercedes W12 steering wheel detail

Mercedes W12 steering wheel detail

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

When brake magic is deployed, the brake balance is shifted almost entirely to the front brakes and so Hamilton inadvertently selected around 90 percent forward brake bias, which caused the front brakes to lock and left him no alternative but to run wide in the first corner.

Brake magic is considered a preparation tool and provides the driver with a means of priming the front tyres, something that is even more critical this season given the change in construction and profile, which has led to a larger offset between the front and rear tyres.

Heat generated by the brakes is radiated through the brake drum into the wheel rim and increases the bulk tyre temperature as a consequence.

This is obviously complicated by the team's use of the brake assembly as an aerodynamic aid, with some of the airflow bypassing the brakes.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake flow

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake flow

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

However, with brake magic enabled there's more than enough heat being generated to optimise the tyre's temperatures during a formation lap, which is what Hamilton had planned and why the brakes appeared to be smoking whilst he waited for the race to get underway.

The drivers have access to all sorts of information on their steering wheel display, with one of those options being a temperature readout for each tyre, which aids the driver in meeting their desired target temperature using various methods, including weaving, conventional braking or brake magic.

shares
comments

Related video

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

Next article

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation

2
WEC

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC line-up, Briscoe stood down

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

How a 'B' strategy still gave Kyle Larson an All-Star win

4
IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

19h
5
IndyCar

Ganassi reveals Huski Chocolate as Ericsson’s primary sponsor

Latest news
Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

5m
Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role
Formula 1

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role

21m
What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

56m
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

1h
The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble
Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test 00:46
Formula 1
53m

Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024 00:39
Formula 1
54m

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

20 years in Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen 04:11
Formula 1
19h

20 years in Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen

Formula 1: Baku F1 tyre failure revealed 00:49
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1: Baku F1 tyre failure revealed

Formula 1: Teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP 00:30
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1: Teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

The last hurrah of Formula 1's most successful engine
Formula 1

The last hurrah of Formula 1's most successful engine

The troubled Ferrari that was a game-changer for F1
Formula 1

The troubled Ferrari that was a game-changer for F1

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

The day Hamilton triumphed for the first time in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

The day Hamilton triumphed for the first time in F1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
1h
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
22h
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

NASCAR Pinty's Series will begin its 2021 season in August
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

NASCAR Pinty's Series will begin its 2021 season in August

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would be punished
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would be punished

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

Latest news

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.