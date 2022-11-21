Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP Next / Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Formula 1 Statistics

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull produced a record-breaking 2022 Formula 1 world championship, but exactly what records did they set and how did it compared to previous seasons?

By:
The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Listen to this article

The curtain has fallen on Formula 1’s 73rd season, and it truly has been a spectacular one. Verstappen was crowned the drivers’ world champion for the second straight year, while Red Bull took top honours in the constructors’ championship after a lengthy gap.

But just how dominant were they from a numbers perspective? Let’s take one last look at the records Verstappen and Red Bull broke this year before we turn the page onto 2023.

Max Verstappen

1. Most wins in one season - 15

The big one straightaway, and the one that hadn’t been broken in close to two decades. Michael Schumacher scaled new heights in 2004 by winning 13 races in one year, becoming a seven-time world champion in the process. After nine years, it was Schumacher’s protege and fellow German Sebastian Vettel who matched the record in his most dominant season in Red Bull colours in 2013.

A further nine years later, Verstappen surpassed both legends in Mexico and set a new benchmark of 15 victories in one year at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Ferrari’s various troubles through the season, along with Mercedes’ struggles with their car concept and porpoising only aided Verstappen in reaching that milestone.

2. Most points in a championship - 454

Yet another record that Schumacher owned at one point in time. He accumulated 148 points over 18 races in 2004, but with the current points system being introduced in 2010, it only was a matter of time before it would be broken. Vettel set a new high in 2013 by raking in 397 points (from 19 races) over the season, which Lewis Hamilton bettered twice, in 2018 (408 points from 21 races) and 2019 (413 points from 21 races).

That record stood until Verstappen broke it this year with two rounds to spare. The Dutchman finished the season with a whopping 454 points and one may wonder if that’ll ever be broken. But with 2023 having two more races and three additional sprints compared to this year, you just never know.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

3. Largest points deficit overturned to become champion - 46

Courtesy of two DNFs in the opening three races, Max Verstappen found himself sixth in the standings after the Australian GP, 46 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc. In a matter of three races, not only did the Dutchman eat into Leclerc’s advantage, he displaced the Monegasque from the top of the table by the Spanish GP. Verstappen never gave up his lead thereafter and sealed the title at Suzuka, thus taking the record for the biggest points gap overhauled to become champion.

Sebastian Vettel was the previous holder of the record who usurped Fernando Alonso’s lead of 44 points over six races in the second-half of the ultra-competitive 2012 season.

4. Wins from the most different grid slots in a year - 7

As if claiming 15 victories in a year wasn’t enough, Verstappen went one further by winning from seven different starting positions in 2022. Prior to this season, the Dutchman had never won from outside the top four on the grid. But he put that stat to rest by winning from 10th at the Hungarian GP, which also included a rare spin while trying to catch the leaders.

At the very next race in Belgium, Verstappen was forced to start from 14th after collecting grid penalties for exceeding his allocation of power unit elements. That, however, didn’t stop him from climbing up the order and becoming just the second driver in F1 history - alongside Bruce McLaren - to win consecutive races from 10th or lower. Two races later, he was at it again winning the Italian GP after starting the race from seventh. Before Verstappen, the record belonged to Alan Jones (1980), Alain Prost (1990), and Kimi Raikkonen (2005) who had won from five different grid slots in those years.

5. Most wins in a season outside pole position - 9

If Red Bull became the masters of Sunday, Ferrari was the team to beat on Saturday. The Maranello-based squad took pole position in 12 of the 22 races this season, their joint-highest ever in a year.

But that didn’t deter Verstappen, as he recorded nine wins in 2022 when not starting from pole position, a feat never achieved before. He claimed the record at the US GP as he went past Schumacher’s (seven) and Hamilton’s (eight) tally which they set in 1995 and 2019 respectively.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates World Championship victory with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, the Red Bull team

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates World Championship victory with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, the Red Bull team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull

1. Most consecutive finishes in the top two - 19

For years Red Bull tinkered with their line-up, trying to find the ideal pair that would replicate the success of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber. It seemed they had finally found it, as they came within 28 points of winning the constructors’ title in 2021. They turned it up a notch in 2022, with Verstappen and Sergio Perez racking up 17 and 11 podiums respectively, eventually taking the championship after eight long years.

The peak of their consistency saw them finish either P1 or P2 in 19 consecutive races (from Saudi Arabia to Mexico), a record in itself. The previous record was of 17 straight races set by Williams in 1993-1994 and Mercedes in 2014-2015.

The ones that got away

1. Biggest championship-winning margin

Record - 155 points (Sebastian Vettel over Fernando Alonso in 2013)
2022 - 146 points (Max Verstappen over Charles Leclerc)

2. Most wins in a year by a constructor

Record - 19 wins/21 races (Mercedes in 2016)
2022 - 17 wins/22 races (Red Bull)

3. Most points in a year by a constructor

Record - 765 points (Mercedes in 2016)
2022 - 759 points (Red Bull)

Sundaram Ramaswami, also referred to as the F1 StatsGuru, is a Formula 1 statistician and social media content creator.

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP
Previous article

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP
Next article

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Perez: Monaco Q3 F1 crash was “not done on purpose” Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Perez: Monaco Q3 F1 crash was “not done on purpose”

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime
Formula 1

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner outlines Red Bull F1 plans for Ricciardo in 2023, rules out race return Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner outlines Red Bull F1 plans for Ricciardo in 2023, rules out race return

Ricciardo set to join Red Bull F1 as third driver in 2023, claims Marko Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo set to join Red Bull F1 as third driver in 2023, claims Marko

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime
Formula 1

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

Latest news

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"

George Russell says that the Abu Dhabi GP served as a reality check for the Mercedes Formula 1 team after the excitement of the previous week's one-two in Brazil.

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test

Fernando Alonso now feels “100-plus” per cent happy with his Aston Martin move for 2023 after completing his first Formula 1 test for the team in Abu Dhabi.

20 IndyCar races per year would be “sweet spot” says Frye
IndyCar IndyCar

20 IndyCar races per year would be “sweet spot” says Frye

After the IndyCar demonstration in Argentina “wildly exceeded expectations”, series president Jay Frye says he would like to add more venues to the schedule.

Schumacher "didn't see" Latifi in Abu Dhabi F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher "didn't see" Latifi in Abu Dhabi F1 clash

Mick Schumacher says he "didn't see" Nicholas Latifi when the pair collided while battling for position during Formula 1's Abu Dhabi GP.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
7 h
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.