All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Special feature
Formula 1 Canadian GP

The F1 rule that gave pole to Russell over Verstappen after setting the same time

Qualifying for the Canadian GP produced a historic moment in Formula 1 when George Russell and Max Verstappen set exactly the same time in Q3.

Jose Carlos de Celis
Jose Carlos de Celis
Upd:
Pole man George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is congratulated by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

However, it was the Mercedes driver who got pole position, his second in F1 following on from his maiden one in Hungary in 2022.

It was the first time since 1997 that fans witnessed such a situation. 

What happens when two F1 drivers set the same time in qualifying?

The fourth paragraph of Article 39.4 of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations, i.e. (iv), states that: "If two or more drivers set identical times during Q1, Q2 or Q3 or SQ1, SQ2 or SQ3, priority will be given to the driver who set it first".

In other words, the driver who has set the time before the other driver is ahead.

In Canada, Russell had set the fastest time and then Verstappen matched it.

In fact, the Briton had another shot, in which however he failed to improve, leading to the curious situation of both him and Verstappen with a 1:12.000s lap time.

The previous time this happened

Michael Schumacher, Jacques Villeneuve and Heinz-Harald Frentzen set exactly the same time in qualifying for the European GP in the 1997 season, a 1:21.072.

The pole position went to Villeneuve, who had been the first to cross the finish line, and the next day he would go on to win the world championship after the well-known controversy with Schumacher.

That was a time when F1 qualifying was very different, with a one-hour session format, so Villeneuve set his time 15 minutes before Schumacher, and Frentzen even later than the German.

Have two F1 drivers ever tied in a race?

No, it has never happened that two drivers reach the finish line of an F1 race tied.

The smallest gap at the end of a race was in the 2002 United States GP, when Ferrari achieved a one-two finish and Rubens Barrichello took the chequered flag just 0.011s ahead of his teammate Schumacher.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking shit" but I've done some self-therapy
Next article FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen concerned about "implications" of Montreal F1 engine issue

Verstappen concerned about "implications" of Montreal F1 engine issue

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Verstappen concerned about "implications" of Montreal F1 engine issue
Verstappen: Red Bull solutions to kerb-riding F1 issues not a quick fix

Verstappen: Red Bull solutions to kerb-riding F1 issues not a quick fix

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Verstappen: Red Bull solutions to kerb-riding F1 issues not a quick fix
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Latest news

Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery

Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery
WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut

WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut

WRC WRC
WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut
Has Ricciardo's Canada reaction come too late amid Villeneuve attack?

Has Ricciardo's Canada reaction come too late amid Villeneuve attack?

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Has Ricciardo's Canada reaction come too late amid Villeneuve attack?
Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota

Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota

Prime

Discover prime content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA