Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

shares
comments
The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push
By:

Enzo Ferrari made no secret of the fact that he only ever set up his road car operation so it could help fund his Formula 1 team.

But whatever the original motivation, it proved to be a brilliant business plan as the road car business and Scuderia Ferrari helped fuel each other's success.

Such a two-way stream is not too far away from the vision that new Renault CEO Luca de Meo now has for the Alpine brand, after giving the green light for a renaming of his French car manufacturer's F1 team.

Since arriving at Renault in July, de Meo has had to make some swift decisions on how to plot a path out of the coronavirus-fuelled financial crisis for the whole Renault Group.

Part of that included an evaluation of the F1 project, and whether or not to commit to another five-year period.

But, just as happened at other teams, the arrival of F1's budget cap allied to a restructuring of its prize money structure to level the playing field, has made it almost a no-brainer to stick around.

Read Also:

With it now possible for teams to become profit centres, and at worse break-even businesses, there is no longer the concern about them simply becoming a bottomless pit for spending.

That is why, with that state of affairs sorted, de Meo sees that chance to recreate the original Ferrari business model. He wants a virtuous circle of building a successful Alpine brand through F1 success, with the profits of that business then funding the team.

"I think that the interesting part will be the business that we create around the motorsports, to actually potentially finance the motorsports activity," de Meo said during an appearance at the Italian GP.

"My idea is that this thing should be closed itself, into a loop, so that we can secure and give perennity to the commitment and engagement of the group in motorsports.

Lucas de Meo, CEO of Renault

Lucas de Meo, CEO of Renault

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"It's a hope. We have to make the maths. We have to see what kind of business we have to see for our colleagues here [at Renault]. Also what kind of product we need to put out, how much this thing costs, what is the commercial return on that? But I have done that in the past so I know it can work."

It is a logical plan, and one that fully justifies the potential of Renault's F1 name change. But still, the effort being put to promote the Alpine brand – and give it all the attention in F1 – is not without its consequences.

One of the big ones could be that, after years of Renault investment and the hiring of Fernando Alonso, its most successful F1 driver, the French car manufacturer risks losing any marketing benefit from the future success of the outfit it has spent millions on by handing the spotlight to Alpine.

De Meo thinks, though, that Renault is too big a brand for people not to associate anything that Alpine-Renault achieve with the parent road car company. And he is clear that the opportunities offered by the Alpine rebrand far outweigh any downside of what it means for Renault brand identity.

"We've been around for 120 years," he said about Renault. "So I don't think that a move like that would jeopardise any awareness or likability or perception of Renault.

"I mean it's a big enough traditional historic manufacturer. It is known everywhere. We have many issues and many challenges but I don't think we have a big issue of awareness in general.

"I think this thing is a way to move on, to do something new, and something that is attractive for the public that's very credible.

"I mean of course, before doing these things you kind of test and talk with some people. But every time you're evoking such a kind of story, you see smiles.

"So even the expert data says yeah that's a cool thing and that's something you should be doing. So I feel confident it could be a very, very good story."

Alpine announcement

Alpine announcement

Photo by: Alpine

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return

Previous article

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

F1 drivers will "struggle" with necks after hiatus ends
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers will "struggle" with necks after hiatus ends

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Latest news

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza

Trending

1
Formula 1

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

2
Formula 1

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

3
Formula 1

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return

1h
4
Formula 1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Latest news

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push
Formula 1

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return
Formula 1

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained
Formula 1

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan
Formula 1

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos 03:05
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.