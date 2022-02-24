Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing Next / Wolff: No "conscious bias” from F1 stewards despite Hamilton suggestions
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing Analysis

The first clues about the speed of F1’s 2022 cars

Formula 1’s opening day of testing with the 2022 cars gave us a first glimpse of the new ground-effect era that awaits fans.

The first clues about the speed of F1’s 2022 cars
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

But while there were few shocks amid the opening action, one of the most intriguing aspects of the day was the fact that the lap times appeared to be quite adrift of where the old cars were.

The talk in the build-up to testing had been of the cars being a virtual match for 2021 machinery – despite earlier predictions that there would be quite a big drop off in lap time because of an overall reduction in downforce.

However, as teams settled down to testing the cars on the opening day of running, the initial impression was that perhaps teams had not managed to recover as much of the lap time as they had been expecting.

Norris’ best lap from the opening day of testing was 1m19.568s – which was well adrift from previous testing performances in Barcelona that have often provided a quite good indicator of overall car pace.

For the last pre-season test that took place at Barcelona back in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had topped the opening day with a 1m16.976s lap, before Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas set a test-topping 1m15.732s on the second day.

At that year’s Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton took pole position with a lap of 1m15.584s – so well within the ballpark of the testing laps that were being run in theoretically better winter conditions.

Direct comparisons for last year are slightly more difficult, because there wasn’t pre-season testing thanks to the pandemic, plus a reprofiled Turn 10 changed the speed of the track.

However, if testing gives a loose idea of where car performance ultimately stacks up, then the 2022 generation do appear to be a step back at the moment.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton’s pole position from last year’s Spanish GP was 1m16.741s – which is almost three seconds faster than Norris’s best from the opening day of the test.

However, it is clear that teams are nowhere near the limit of the 2022 cars yet. They are certainly not going out in low fuel specification in the test, plus the early running of these 2022 cars is very much about systems checks and trying to understand car balance than looking at lap times. The question is whether or not they are running three seconds adrift of what is possible?

Running in the 1m19s is actually well in line with the race pace that the 2021 cars showed last year as the front runners consistently lapped within the 1m21-1m23s for the Spanish GP – with Max Verstappen’s fastest lap set near the end coming in at 1m18.149s.

Looking at Norris’s fastest lap from testing in more detail, it would have put him 20th on the grid at last year’s Spanish Grand Prix – just ahead of Nikita Mazepin’s 1m19.807s.

Doing a comparison of the sectors of the lap time, we can see that Norris’s 2022 car loses a bit of time in sector 1 compared to the Haas, but gains everyting back in sectors 2 and 3.

Norris' 2022 vs Mazepin's 2021 lap comparison:

Norris (2022) Mazepin (2021)
Sector 1: 22.385s Sector 1: 22.232s
Sector 2: 29.740s Sector 2: 30.036
Sector 3: 27.443s Sector 3: 27.539s
Total time: 1m19.568s  Total time: 1m19.807s

There does not seem to be a dramatic swing depending on the high speed or low speed sections of the circuit – which fits in with Lance Stroll’s comment that the new cars are not a world away to what came before.

“Yeah, quite different in some ways, in many ways,” he said. “But like similar."

Looking at the speed traps, Norris was not fastest at any of the speed traps – which could be as much down to the engine modes being run as it is about the characteristics of the 2022 cars.

Norris' 2022 vs Mazepin's 2021 top speed comparison:

Norris (2022) Mazepin (2021)
Speed trap: 314 Speed trap: 324
Finish line: 280 Finish line: 286
Sector 1: 281 Sector 1: 289
Sector 2: 301.2 Sector 2: 300

What will be interesting to see is how much the pace of the cars ramps up in the next few days, because at some point teams will want to get a rough indication of their low fuel performance.

That should then also give us some first proper answers about how spot on the theories are about 2022 cars being faster in a straight line, worse in the low-speed corners and mighty in the high-speed stuff.

Read Also:

But if there was one surprise that has stood up to scrutiny on the opening day it is about just how reliable the new cars are.

For rather than the new machines proving troublesome and the day being blighted by red flags, the 2022 cars proved incredibly robust. There was not a single session stoppage.

World champion Max Verstappen completed the most of any driver, with 147 laps under his belt – eight more than he got on the board on the opening day of testing last year with a car that was essentially a carry over.

What was especially interesting was Red Bull saying that rather than be blown away by that mileage, it had actually set a target of doing even more.

Head of Race Engineering Guillaume Rocquelin said: “I’m happy because today went really well for the Team. We gave ourselves the optimistic target of 700km and we finished around three laps short of that, which for the first day of testing is quite unusual.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing
Previous article

Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing
Next article

Wolff: No "conscious bias” from F1 stewards despite Hamilton suggestions

Wolff: No "conscious bias” from F1 stewards despite Hamilton suggestions
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car

F1 outfits underestimated ‘porpoising’ potential, says Ferrari Barcelona February testing
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 outfits underestimated ‘porpoising’ potential, says Ferrari

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime
Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

Latest news

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
4 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
12 h
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.