Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

The five biggest stories from F1's 2023 pre-season testing

Now we've seen the F1 2023 race cars hit the track in pre-season testing in Bahrain, what do we know about each of the 10 teams?

Listen to this article

From a potentially dominant Red Bull to Aston Martin's surprise strength, to the unknown levels of Mercedes and Ferrari, and the disappointing test for McLaren.

We look at the five biggest stories to come from Bahrain, with Alex Kalinauckas in Bahrain, Matt Kew having recently returned from testing, and Martyn Lee asking the questions you need to know.

