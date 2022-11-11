Brazilian GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane

Listen to this article

Mercedes W13 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has added some small slots in the top rear brake duct winglet, creating a feathering effect which will obviously have a bearing on the airflow, albeit quite small.

Mercedes W13 front wings detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes' front wings on display outside the garage. These are the new specification first raced in Mexico and feature an endplate design with more curvature. You'll also note they are set at different angles of attack and that the controversial slot gap separator brackets, seen in Austin, remain absent.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the inner bracketry, actuator and mechanism for the W13's DRS, as the fairing is not in place.

Ferrari F1-75 nose detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the skin of Ferrari's nose, with the front wing and vanity panel not yet applied to the lower of the two assemblies on show.

Aston Martin AMR22 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A great top-down overview of the Aston Martin AMR22's nose and front wing assembly which features a pair of slim upper flap elements.

Williams FW44 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

By contrast, the top-down overview of the Williams FW44's front wing shows a different distribution for the four elements.

Alfa Romeo Racing C42 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

Another contrasting set of design parameters can be seen when comparing with the front wing and nosecone from the Alfa Romeo C42.

Williams FW44 detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Williams mechanics set about preparing the FW44 for action, with the gearbox, rear crash structure, suspension and rear wing yet to be attached in the background. Also note the lack of bodywork around the bib enables us to see its damper arrangement.

Haas VF-22 detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Haas VF-21's sidepod bodywork outside the garage gives us a different view of the cooling louvres that are embedded in their surface.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

A peek under the covers of the AlphaTauri AT03's rear brakes, which gives us a glimpse of the disc fairing and the pipework that feeds cool air around the caliper.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake assembly on the Alpha Tauri AT03, without the drum in place and without the internal fairing covering the disc.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

The AlphaTauri AT03's rear wing features a very tight endplate and flap juncture that increases the available footprint of the mainplane and upper flap.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

For comparison, note how much more cut-off the upper corner of the flap is on the Red Bull RB18's rear wing. Also note how the vertical deflector fence on the rear brake assembly is pushed outboard and baffles are used to control the airflow moving between it and the tyre's sidewall.

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A selection of different specification front wings outside the Mercedes garage as the team will likely continue to test with 2023 in mind, as it did in free practice for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the rear corner of the Ferrari F1-75 including the diffuser wall, rear brake duct winglets and the beam wing.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A good angle of the front section of the floor on the F1-75 showing off the various contours, including the two-tier tunnel entrance and external ramped section. Also note the height of the inboard strake which sits above the floor's tide line.

McLaren MCL36 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

Side view of the McLaren MCL36's endplate which shows how short the connecting sections of the rear three flaps are.

Alpine A522 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A much more even distribution of the flaps on the Alpine A522's front wing. Note the design of the flap adjuster in the outboard section and the short Gurney butted up to it, both of which will encourage the airflow's direction and enhance the effect being generated by the flap and endplate juncture.

Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Aston Martin AMR22 fitted with the team's largest louvered cooling panel for the sidepod and engine cover.

Mercedes W13 floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the new floor introduced by Mercedes at the United States Grand Prix, which features a revised edge wing design.