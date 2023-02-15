Subscribe
Previous / Long-time F1 technical boss Green moved away from racing side of team Next / Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”
Formula 1 / Ferrari launch News

The most intriguing F1 changes Ferrari has made to the SF-23

Ferrari's new Formula 1 car, the SF-23, is clearly a highly-optimised version of last year's challenger.

Matt Somerfield
By:
The most intriguing F1 changes Ferrari has made to the SF-23
Listen to this article

But while it may stick to the core philosophy of the F1-75, there are some fascinating areas of development that the Scuderia has focused on. 

Starting with the sidepods, this has been a focus of all the car launches so far this season, with most of the field gravitating towards a variation of the Red Bull design that proved to be successful last season.

Ferrari has, as you'd expect, retained its own concept though, albeit with the bathtub solution thoroughly re-engineered to deliver more performance.

As part of these changes, the gills, which had previously provided a continuous set of outlets along the sidepod and engine cover's surface, have been split into two distinct sections, with the rearmost set into their own interchangeable panel.

This will provide the team with a way to change the car's cooling parameters without the need to carry multiple large pieces of bodywork around the world.

Perhaps the most interesting addition in this region is the side duct that's positioned alongside the trailing leg of the halo and which extends the width of the chassis as it widens beside the cockpit (blue arrow).

Ferrari SF-23 sidepod detail

Ferrari SF-23 sidepod detail

It's unclear if this is simply an additional cooling outlet or whether it has more of an aerodynamic function which is powered by an inlet that's been cleverly hidden away beneath the main sidepod inlet.

This can be found in the undercut region, where there's also a vertical baffle beside the chassis (inset, blue arrow). This creates an inlet that's either connected to the aforementioned side duct in a similar fashion to how the 'S' duct used to create a conduit for the airflow around the nose or, it is simply a way to enhance the overall cooling capabilities of the sidepod.

Ferrari SF-23. detail

Ferrari SF-23. detail

Photo by: Ferrari

The shape of the main inlet has also been revised, while further effort has been made to increase the depth of the undercut, with the lower side impact protection spar's tip exposed and a bodywork blister used to cover it.

The mini step undercut that parades around the bottom of the sidepod's flank also appears to have been enlarged, enabling better passage for the airflow towards the rear of the sidepod assembly, where a low-line cooling outlet can be found en route to the coke bottle region.

Ferrari SF-23. detail cockpit
Ferrari SF-23. detail side

The central section of the car is littered with new fins and winglets, some of which take inspiration from what other teams ran last season.

But there are several new additions too, with Ferrari clearly looking for any available box region within the regulations with which to add flow conditioning devices.

The main mirror assembly carries a similar DNA to its predecessor but, in the process of extending the mirrors' width to fulfil the requirements of the new regulations, the team has also taken a leaf from Mercedes and AlphaTauri's book, with a trio of winglets sprouting from the sidepod's outer corner.

The arched strakes which could be found atop the halo have been retained, but are also joined by a boomerang winglet to help smooth the airflow's passage over and around the safety structure.

Then, reaching out over the triangular winglets on the upper rear corner of the halo's trailing legs, we find a pair of generously shaped cascade winglets. These are similar, if you will, to the cascades we used to find on the front wing to help with vorticity control from the Y250 region.

Above these, but below the horn-style winglets that have adorned Ferrari challengers for some time now, we find another winglet on either side of the airbox. This will undoubtedly help tie in the airflow with the aforementioned cascades and horn winglets.

Ferrari SF-23. detail front wing

Ferrari SF-23. detail front wing

Photo by: Ferrari

At the front of the car, there are more changes too, as the Scuderia has abandoned the longer, tapered nose tip solution it ran last year and opted for a more rounded version that sat back on the second main plane element.

This switch exposes the first element to more airflow and sets up the other elements beside it with a slightly different flow regime.

Read Also:

Now, we can't go any further without covering the elephant in the room - Ferrari looks set to utilise a set of flow conditioning slot gap separator brackets that look suspiciously like the ones that Mercedes was told it couldn't run after it unveiled them at the United States Grand Prix last season.

If we take a look at the relevant section of the regulations regarding auxiliary front wing components there's been numerous changes for 2023, and the most important of these states:

The following components will be permitted in addition to the Front Wing Assembly: f̶o̶r̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶m̶a̶r̶i̶l̶y̶ ̶m̶e̶c̶h̶a̶n̶i̶c̶a̶l̶,̶ ̶s̶t̶r̶u̶c̶t̶u̶r̶a̶l̶ ̶o̶r̶ ̶m̶e̶a̶s̶u̶r̶e̶m̶e̶n̶t̶ ̶r̶e̶a̶s̶o̶n̶s̶:̶

The FIA's deletion of the sentence regarding 'primarily' here is pivotal, as while there's another amendment further down (below, bold sections added to the regulations) it doesn't impose the same intent as was originally the case. This will allow all of the teams to now create brackets that also have an aerodynamic function.

Up to eight slot gap separator brackets, per side of the car, which c̶o̶n̶n̶e̶c̶t̶ provide a structural connection between consecutive FW Profiles. T̶h̶e̶s̶e̶ Each brackets̶ must:

Ferrari SF-23. detail front wing
Mercedes W13 front wing comparison
shares
comments

Related video

Long-time F1 technical boss Green moved away from racing side of team

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
The F1 details that make Aston Martin’s AMR23 catch the eye

The F1 details that make Aston Martin’s AMR23 catch the eye

Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Why Aston F1 details catch the eye The F1 details that make Aston Martin’s AMR23 catch the eye

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

Formula 1
McLaren launch

How McLaren has optimised F1 design How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

How new Williams FW45 draws inspiration from F1's frontrunners

How new Williams FW45 draws inspiration from F1's frontrunners

Formula 1

How new Williams FW45 draws inspiration from F1's frontrunners How new Williams FW45 draws inspiration from F1's frontrunners

Latest news

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

WRC WRC

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Formula 1

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation” Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

WSBK World Superbike

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ferrari launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Aston has been so "aggressive" How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Williams launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.