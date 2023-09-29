The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan
Ferrari upped the ante in its battle with Mercedes to finish runner-up in Formula 1 this year with the introduction of a new floor at last weekend’s Japanese GP.
The aim of the update was to reduce some of the losses being generated along the floor's length, which in-turn will have helped result in an uptick in performance too.
The changes started at the front of the floor assembly, with the fences being slightly modified to ensure a better localised flow, whilst also improving quality downstream.
The shape of the fences and how they are buttressed to the leading edge of the floor have been altered. This will help alter the airflow’s relationship with the floor’s ceiling.
The floor's edge has been redesigned where it tapers towards the rear tyre, with the upward sloping surface now more deliberately arched downward before creating a lip on the floor’s boundary.
Meanwhile, the diffuser's sidewall, an area where Ferrari has already focused some of its resources, has also undergone changes to benefit from those alterations made upstream.
Red Bull Racing RB19 new floor comparison
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari was not alone in running a new floor, as Red Bull brought the update that it abandoned in Singapore as a consequence of the set-up confusion that hampered its race weekend there.
The changes with the new floor do not really cover any new ground. Instead, the details already found on the floor’s edge are simply exaggerated to provide an incremental performance boost.
The edge wing, which has featured the raised C-shaped profile in the forward section all season, has seen its size swollen when compared with the previous layout.
Meanwhile, the twisted scroll-like section thereafter now has additional camber. And where one strake was previously employed to coerce the airflow, there are now two.
Mercedes F1 W14 rear wing detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes also joined the growing contingent of teams to employ a distinctive swage line in the lower half of their rear wing endplate.
First seen on the Aston Martin AMR23 at the start of the season, Alpine quickly followed suit, with McLaren, AlphaTauri and Williams all adding their own variant during the course of the season (see below).
The contour created in the rear wing endplates surface will have localised benefits, but also offers aerodynamic support to the surrounding elements and the flow structures they generate.
Aston Martin AMR23 rear wing end plate detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alpine A523 rear wing side
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL60 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW45 rear wing endplate upwash strike
Photo by: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
Related video
Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season
McLaren forging closer ties with Toyota as F1 rumours swirl
Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season
Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season
Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival
Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Latest news
Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race
Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race
WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top
WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top
Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega
Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega
Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega
Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
How football has posed difficult questions for F1
How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1
The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1
The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.