Formula 1 Analysis

The new floor stay that hints at Alpine's weight-saving push

Alpine arrived at Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with a spate of upgrades, but with only enough parts at its disposal for one car, with Fernando Alonso getting them.

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Listen to this article

Included as part of this was a new floor and beam wing, as the Enstone-based team continues to optimize its aerodynamic package over the first phase of the championship.

Most interestingly, one of the floor's new features is the addition of a metal stay, something Alpine had previously not needed like other teams.

While its competitors had found they needed the stays to stop their lightweight floors from flexing and triggering porpoising, Alpine had taken a hit in running a bulkier floor that didn't need extra support.

It was an area that Alpine's chief technical officer Pat Fry had pointed out earlier in the campaign as having given his rivals an advantage.

"We designed our car for maximum performance, but accepting that it was going to be slightly heavier and slightly overweight," he said in Saudi Arabia.

"We put a lot of stiffness in the floor and our wide top body also allows you a stiffer installation. So that's helped us out to be honest.

"But it was a bit of a cop out when a stay was added. But what can I say? That was a bit frustrating.

"We haven't put it [the stay] on because we're already stiff enough, and I expect that has helped other people out massively.

"That's all part of the game. We just have to take it on the chin and design around it for the next upgrade. You can make a lighter car but we've already spent the weight."

It seems Alpine has adopted the mentality that if you can't beat them, join them – by going for a stay that suggest its floor is now lighter to take advantage of the fact it can get extra support.

The inclusion of the stay likely allows Alpine to reduce some of the weight and stiffness of the floor, as it will now take up the slack that had been previously been there from the stronger concept.

The new floor also saw the design of the floor edge cutouts optimized, with a larger, more steeply angled, section housed between the two crescent-shaped cutouts (red arrow).

The design is reminiscent of the one seen over on the Red Bull RB18, with Alpine also joining Red Bull and Ferrari in following Aston Martin's lead as it added winglets to the keel (blue arrow, inset).

Alpine also made further changes to the floor edge strake (dotted yellow line), which has proven to be a source of interest to the team already this season, with its geometry altered on numerous occasions.

The new design retains the larger surface area of its predecessor but, rather than having a sinuous drop off where it intersects with the floor, it now has a sharp edge, one for which you'd expect a more vociferous vortex to be shed.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A new beam wing was also part of the package, with the chord length of the upper element altered across its span but more so on the outboard section.

AlphaTauri revisions

Alpine was not the only team bringing some big changes to Imola, with AlphaTauri also electing for some corrective surgery to try and lift the performance envelope of its AT03.

This started at the front of the car, with a revised brake duct inlet deployed in order to alter how cool air is collected and how the airflow migrates around the entire assembly.

The narrow but tall inlet favoured in the opening few rounds of the championship made way for a more traditional D-shaped inlet, which straddles both the interior and exterior of the main vertical fence.

This is a design technique used by many of its rivals and allows airflow to be captured between the fence and the tyre's sidewall, as well as by the part of the inlet that protrudes out from the fence.

You'll note this has required the internal duct work to be altered slightly too, in order that it captures and delivers airflow to the caliper, whilst some heat reflective tape has also been added to the brake disc shroud.

The design team has also been busy when it comes to refining its floor design, with the tunnel entrance and floor fences revised in order to alter the distribution between what's captured by the tunnel and what's delivered to the upper surface.

The new specification relies on a taller inboard section, with a more abrupt curvature to the surface as it intersects with the most inboard strake (red arrow, old specification inset).

Meanwhile, at the rear of the car, the team has not only moved the metal stay to a new position on the floor (red arrow, below), which will alter the load profile of the section. It has also modified the curled edge ahead of the rear tyre and the design of the diffuser's sidewall.

As denoted by the green line, the upwardly curled edge has been narrowed, creating less of a pinch point where the sections meet, whilst a mouse house-shaped hole has also appeared in the sidewall of the diffuser, which is a feature we've already seen many of its rivals deploy, as it looks to alter the strength of the diffuser's edge vortex.

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Prime

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Prime

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight Prime

Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
