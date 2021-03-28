The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in
03 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1
Formula 1 / Analysis

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

By:

Formula 1's new aero rules were always tipped as having the potential to shake up the competitive order, but few perhaps expected it to have the influence it has had.

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

In a year that had the risk of being a stale repeat of 2020, with teams carrying over their chassis, the performance swings shown at the Bahrain season opener have been quite dramatic.

All teams have been slowed by the changes to the floor, brake ducts and diffuser regulations, but some have suffered much more than others.

A look at the qualifying time comparisons from last year's Bahrain Grand Prix to this, shows some interesting trends.

Here are the deficits between 2020 and 2021:

Ferrari – 0.541 seconds
Alfa Romeo – 1.217 seconds
Red Bull – 1.319 seconds
AlphaTauri – 1.361 seconds
McLaren – 1.385 seconds
Alpine – 1.832 seconds
Williams – 2.022 seconds
Mercedes – 2.121 seconds
Aston Martin – 2.279 seconds
Haas – 2.338 seconds

There appear to be two stand-out messages from this.

One is that Ferrari is by far the most improved team this year, with its new engine and less draggy aero concept clearly having put to bed the problems it had in 2020.

But of more importance for the overall title battle is the fact that the drop off at Mercedes is so dramatic.

While the German car manufacturer's main rivals have lost around 1.3 seconds of performance, Mercedes joins customer teams Williams and Aston Martin in losing more than two seconds over the winter.

Some of the explanation for that deficit comes from the engine derating problems that Mercedes mentioned on Saturday, but there appears little doubt now that fears the low rake cars could be hit hardest by new rules have materialised.

With the low-rake philosophy used by Mercedes and Aston Martin so reliant on the diffuser being sealed by floor holes and slots that have been banned for this year, the concept simply does not work as well as it did prior to this season.

Aston Martin believes the shift in performance between the high rake and low rake cars is one second, which could appear to be borne out by the performance stats.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "It looks like the low rake runners lost about a second a lap to the high rake runners.

"If you just look up and down, if you compare us to Mercedes, for example, I think we're a tenth quicker than we were last year here. But when you compare us to all the high rake runners, you know, they've gained seven-eight tenths, even a second a lap."

Asked if he felt that was a fundamental problem for all of 2021, or could be clawed back, Szafnauer said: "Well, it's fundamental today, but we're going to work hard to recover.

"Mercedes are also a low rake runner and they're faster than us. So there's performance out there, we just have to find it and put it on our car as quick as we can."

Despite the obvious pointers from the timesheets, though, it is still slightly premature to suggest that the entire explanation of the deficit is down to the floor change.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks that Bahrain offers other factors – like temperature and a high grip track surface – that can influence things too.

"The car is just not in a happy place and Bahrain wasn't particularly great last year," he said.

"This is a track layout and asphalt that Red Bull seems to master better than us. But this is not at all an explanation that is acceptable.

"We just need to do what we did in the last years and that is understand the car and the tyres and optimise every detail and then we will be back in the fight."

Read Also:

The next races will offer us a better indication of whether what we see in Bahrain is the norm or an exception.

But even if the data set for the next few races point to the new rules having definitely hit Mercedes and Aston Martin the hardest, there is no option to go back on what has been introduced for this year.

Also, homologation rules, and how the rake concept is so intrinsic to the overall car package, means that switching to a high rake version is almost impossible in the short term.

Both Mercedes and Aston Martin are therefore aware they need to focus on digging themselves out of the situation they are in.

Wolff said: "If we will say: 'well, we were just penalised by the regulation that's it', we wouldn't be racers and we wouldn't be fighters.

"We just need to get that car in its sweet spot so it can combat with our competitors."

shares
comments

Related video

Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1

Previous article

Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

12h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

5h
3
Formula 1

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

3h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4h
5
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 15 -- Ronnie Sox

Latest news
The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain
Formula 1

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

12m
Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1
Formula 1

Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1

28m
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime
Formula 1

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

47m
FIA to take stricter line on first lap incidents
Formula 1

FIA to take stricter line on first lap incidents

1h
Why Hamilton's taken action on human rights
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's taken action on human rights

2h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
18h

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

New aero rules cost low-rake cars 1s per lap - Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Breaking news

New aero rules cost low-rake cars 1s per lap - Aston Martin

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
47m
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Trending Today

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 15 -- Ronnie Sox
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 15 -- Ronnie Sox

Where are they now? Dave Marcis enjoying retirement, but keeping busy
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? Dave Marcis enjoying retirement, but keeping busy

Latest news

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin explains why he jumped out-lap queue in Q1

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

FIA to take stricter line on first lap incidents
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA to take stricter line on first lap incidents

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.