R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Breaking news

The points impact of Renault's double Suzuka disqualification

shares
comments
By:
Oct 23, 2019, 8:52 PM

After being stripped of its double points-paying finishes at the Japanese Grand Prix, the revised results put Renault under pressure from Toro Rosso for fifth in the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship.

It also moves Racing Point driver Sergio Perez from 11th to ninth, above both Renault drivers, in the drivers’ contest. Daniel Ricciardo and Hulkenberg slip to 12th and 13th, falling back behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat as well.

Mercedes’ constructors title victory also remains confirmed – by one point – despite Charles Leclerc being promoted to sixth and gaining an extra two points for the Ferrari team.

Leclerc’s bonus points reduce Ferrari’s deficit to 177 points, with only 176 available over the remaining four grands prix. It also boosts his advantage in third place in the drivers’ championship to 11 points over Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel

Read Also:

Revised Japanese GP top 10:

Position

Driver

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

52

1h21m46.755s

2

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

52

13.343s

3

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

52

13.858s

4

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

52

59.537s

5

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

52

1m09.101s

6

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

51

1 Lap

7

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

51

1 Lap

8

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

51

1 Lap

9

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

51

1 Lap

10

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

51

1 Lap

Revised constructors’ championship:

Position

Team

Points

1

Mercedes

612

2

Ferrari

435

3

Red Bull

323

4

McLaren

111

5

Renault

68

6

Toro Rosso

62

7

Racing Point

58

8

Alfa Romeo

35

9

Haas

28

10

Williams

1

Revised drivers’ championship:

Position

Driver

Points

1

Lewis Hamilton

338

2

Valtteri Bottas

274

3

Charles Leclerc

223

4

Max Verstappen

212

5

Sebastian Vettel

212

6

Carlos Sainz Jr.

76

7

Pierre Gasly

75

8

Alexander Albon

64

9

Sergio Perez

37

10

Lando Norris

35

11

Daniil Kvyat

34

12

Daniel Ricciardo

34

13

Nico Hulkenberg

34

14

Kimi Raikkonen

31

15

Kevin Magnussen

20

16

Lance Stroll

21

17

Romain Grosjean

8

18

Antonio Giovinazzi

4

19

Robert Kubica

1

20

George Russell

0

 

 

Renaults disqualified from Japanese GP over illegal braking aid

Renaults disqualified from Japanese GP over illegal braking aid

Renault considering disqualification appeal

Renault considering disqualification appeal
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Scott Mitchell

