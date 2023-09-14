The small chassis detail that typifies Red Bull's F1 approach

However, rather than there being one overwhelming design factor that makes the RB19 stand out, the key appears to be a number of smaller details that are all contributing to the overall success.

One design aspect that proves this is the RB19's chassis, with a distinctive V-shaped profile applied to the lower half of the bulkhead.

It is a feature that builds on the tapered profile seen on its predecessor, which was already more contoured than many of the more square-chin variants seen elsewhere up and down the grid.

The obvious side effect of Red Bull's design decisions is aerodynamic, with the V-shaped profile reducing losses along the chassis' flank, whilst also providing a more generous passage for the airflow passing along this portion of the car.

And, whilst there are likely to be isolated gains from such a design decision, these are going to be further compounded by ongoing development to the aerodynamic links in the chain both fore and aft. These include, but are not limited to, the front wing, nose, sidepod undercut and floor.

Mauricio Gugelmin, March 881 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Coincidentally it is a design feature that marked Adrian Newey's arrival in F1, as the March 881 also featured a distinctive V-shaped cross section, taking advantage of the shape created by the drivers' splayed feet within.

Red Bull also has a couple of options available in its bulkhead design when it comes to driver cooling, with inlet ports both above and below the inboard suspension, steering assembly and brake cylinders.

The two lower ports are able to receive cool air via a pair of tubes connected centrally, whereas there's only one upper port to be fed when it's in use.

Red Bull Racing RB19 chassis cooling comparison Photo by: Giorgio Piola