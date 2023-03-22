Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept Next / Why Vegas is the ultimate differentiator for F1 in the US
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Analysis

The subtle F1 wing update that hints at more to come from Ferrari

Ferrari arrived in Saudi Arabia with new parts that it hoped would both boost its performance in Jeddah and provide a platform for future Formula 1 development too.  

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
The subtle F1 wing update that hints at more to come from Ferrari
Listen to this article

The changes made to the outer portion of the front wing’s upper flap and where it connects with the endplate will be familiar, as we have seen a number of teams already make headway in this region so far this season. 

The alteration made by Ferrari is subtle at this stage though, with just a c-shaped cut-out made in the junction of the upper flap and endplate. Beyond that, the team still used predominantly the same parts from pre-season and the first race in Bahrain. 

And, whilst this likely improves the outwash effect when compared with no cut-out, there’s sure to be a more comprehensive version in the works that incorporates more than just the last flap, considering the effort rivals have gone to when designing their own solutions. 

A new floor design was also introduced for Jeddah, with the shape for the forward cut-out altered (blue arrow) and a raised kickup introduced ahead of the rear tyre where the floor edge tapers toward it (red arrow).  

Ferrari tested the new design on Friday but opted not to race the solution in Jeddah, and it remains to be seen if it will be used again or was simply something that the team wanted to test under real world conditions to validate a potential development path. 

It had already tested its lower downforce specification wing in Bahrain before making the switch back to the double pillar and higher downforce variant. However, in order to trim downforce and drag levels it made a return in Saudi Arabia. 

Ferrari SF-23 rear wing comparison, Alfa Romeo C42 inset

Ferrari SF-23 rear wing comparison, Alfa Romeo C42 inset

Photo by: Uncredited

The lower downforce configuration features a swan neck mono pillar arrangement, which is also connected to the DRS pod.  

The single versus double pillar configuration is a battle that teams have been fighting for quite a number of years now, such are the subtleties in the trade-off between the two solutions, be it in weight, flexion or aerodynamics. 

In Ferrari’s case, the wing featured other small changes to help reduce drag, with the profile of the spoon-shaped mainplane altered, along with the chord of the upper flap. 

The shape of the tip section has also been amended to create more of a sawn-off finish, similar to the solution we saw Alfa Romeo introduce last season (inset). 

Interestingly, it has also adopted the teardrop-shaped flap pivots that Alfa Romeo introduced last season, rather than using the barrel-style ones that its higher downforce wing employs. 

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull RB19 single element beam wing

Red Bull holds a significant advantage over its rivals, especially in terms of straight-line speed. But it went one step further in Saudi Arabia, as it not only made changes to the rear wing, it also tweaked its beam wing setup to reduce drag further still. 

The changes to its rear wing appear to be minor, but included a wider section of the outer portion of the mainplane reduced in height relative to the available box region, softening the transition to the deeper, spoon-shaped central section. 

This, allied with geometrical changes to the tip section and upper flap, resulted in a measured reduction in downforce and drag that was suitable for the specific demands of the Jeddah Corniche circuit. 

Red Bull’s straight line speed advantage was boosted further still by a method that the team turned to at several events last season, with just a single element mounted to the RB19 in order to make up its beam wing configuration. 

Mercedes W14 rear wing specs

Mercedes W14 rear wing specs

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes knows it has its work cut out this season, with the team already looking at a total rethink, such is the gap to Red Bull ahead. 

But, in the short term it will have to learn and adapt, making the best of what it has at its disposal. This is exactly what it tried to do in Saudi Arabia, working through numerous setups both mechanical and aerodynamic, in order to find the W14’s current sweet spot. 

Like the rest of the grid, the rear wing had been a focus in terms of delivering a reduction in downforce and drag for the challenges posed by the high speed nature of the circuit. 

As such, a new upper flap was available to the team, which reduced the height of the central portion of the upper flap (blue arrow), whilst the possibility of adding a Gurney flap on the trailing edge was also a viable option. 

Mercedes also lent further into the modularity of its wings design, as the upper rear corner of the endplate is able to accept different cut-out panels which enables it to make quick changes on the fly to improve the car's balance.  

And, like it did last season, it also has an option that has no cut-out, something it tended to use when it wanted to cut drag. 

This is something it took up for Jeddah, although it did have another trick up its sleeve to use in combination with this as it searched for the right balance.  

Having tried the new upper flap design during free practice, it decided to discard it for qualifying and the race, with the team opting to run an alternative tip section design that had the trailing edge trimmed back instead (red arrow, inset). 

Aston Martin AMR23 rear wing

Aston Martin AMR23 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin looked to boost its top speed for Jeddah with revisions made to its front, rear and beam wings. 

In order that development resources and costs aren’t stretched beyond their means, all three modifications were only subtle, with the main structures retained and just the upper flap of the front wing and rear wings exchanged for trimmed down variants.  

Meanwhile, the beam wing elements were also depowered when compared with what was run at the Bahrain Grand Prix, as their angle of incidence were reduced and the elements were trimmed back. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept

Why Vegas is the ultimate differentiator for F1 in the US
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane

Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Latest news

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023 Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

MGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023 Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.