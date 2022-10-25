Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / United States GP Video

The two reasons why Hamilton lost the United States GP

Max Verstappen’s dominant Formula 1 season continued in Austin, but not without a serious challenge from Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes who nearly won for the first time this year.

Listen to this article

A wheel gun failure in the Red Bull pit stop cost Verstappen nine seconds and dropped him out of the lead, giving Hamilton the chance to try and pick up another victory at the Circuit of The Americas.

In the end, Verstappen managed to fight back and overtake Hamilton with seven laps to go en route to a record-equalling 13th victory of the 2022 season.

But just how close did Mercedes get to winning the United States Grand Prix? And what were the key factors that meant Hamilton could not hold on against Verstappen in the closing stages?

We take a look in the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from Austin, Texas, as well as reflecting on Red Bull’s constructors’ championship victory on an emotional day for the team.

Red Bull's F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari
Alonso: US GP protest decision will dictate if F1 is heading in "right direction"

Latest news

Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence

Williams does not have a concrete back-up plan in place if Logan Sargeant fails to get his Formula 1 superlicence to race for the team next season.

Bagnaia ‘can be in trouble if I’m too careful’ in Valencia MotoGP title-decider
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia ‘can be in trouble if I’m too careful’ in Valencia MotoGP title-decider

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia says he will approach the Valencia title-decider in his normal style as “when you are too careful you can be in trouble”.

Ken Block slides Audi EV through Las Vegas in new Gymkhana video
Automotive Automotive

Ken Block slides Audi EV through Las Vegas in new Gymkhana video

Ken Block takes the Audi S1 Hoonitron on a high-speed adventure through the Las Vegas Strip, including into a casino. Along the way, some of Audi's most important race cars make cameos.

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
2 h
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
8 h
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
