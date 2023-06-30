The unique F1 upgrade Haas hopes will solve its race tyre dramas
Haas has introduced a new pitot sensor on its VF-23 2023 Formula 1 car, which it hopes will help understand its current problems with severe in-race tyre wear.
On several occasions this season, including most recently at the Canadian Grand Prix, Haas has seen high grid spots turn into lowly finishing position as a result of its problem, which is exacerbated running in traffic in race situations.
Nico Hulkenberg qualified second in Montreal and then started fifth after being hit with a penalty for driving too fast under the Q3 red flag, but came home 15th.
He said afterwards that “there's nothing really that we can do with set-up to fix this - it's bigger issues” and called for Haas to implement a “longer-term strategy that we need to pursue to get really much better at it”.
As part of this at this weekend’s Austrian GP, Haas has introduced a new pitot static sensor on the middle part of the nose on the VF-23.
The new part, according to Haas’s explanation in the FIA document where all teams are required to explain upgrades, is of a “lower aerodynamic disturbance” and has “an improved functionality in the operations and data analysis”.
Haas VF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Alex Kalinauckas
The team added that “the pitot static sensor is a fundamental instrument for the work in wind tunnel and to accrue aerodynamic parameter on a land vehicle”.
It continued: “On a race car, and in particular for a F1 model, that requires accuracy in the data acquisition and reliability for any condition can be found during a race.
“We have chosen to improve the overall quality with a latest generation combination of components and instrumentation”.
Motorsport.com understands that Haas is hoping that the data gathered by the new sensor will help it break down its current race tyre wear issue.
Ahead of the track action getting underway at the Red Bull Ring, Kevin Magnussen, who fell from starting fourth in Miami to finish 10th there, explained that Haas’s current problem “feels like a more fundamental issue than just set-up”.
He added: “I think compared to 2019 [when Haas also had a record of qualifying well and then dropping back that was put down to an inherent aerodynamic imbalance], it’s a very different set of rules.
“Regulations for the cars are much different this time. So, we can’t point to the same place on the car and say ‘it’s that bit again’.
“It’s the same sort of issue, where we can be fast on one lap and then over a stint we wear our tyres more and we have a harder time in traffic than our competitors.
“That’s the kind of thing. When we’re alone in free air, we’re more or less where we expect ourselves to be.
“It’s when we fall into traffic or when it’s tough on tyres, if it’s bumpy – stuff like this – the inconsistencies are too big.”
Haas VF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Alex Kalinauckas
Magnussen also suggested that the VF-23 has a narrow operating window, which is contributing to its form fluctuations.
“Generally, throughout the weekends, one session you’re P8 the next you’re P18, and you’re back in 10th the next time,” he said.
“The window where it works well is very narrow. When it does work well it’s really good – we can qualify in the top five. And when it’s not we’re out in Q1. It’s very much up and down.
“[The tyre wear issue] is made even worse in traffic. Way worse.
“There’s never any point in the weekend where we say, ‘ok, we’re good enough here’. It’s always constantly you want more performance on everything.
“But I think it’s an underlying problem that just gets much worse in the race, when also you have to go longer on the tyres, there’s other cars that you’re following and it also gets worse on tracks that are bumpy.
“Again, the window of where the car operates well is too narrow.”
Related video
F1 chiefs urged to avoid risk of "Frankenstein cars" in 2026
F1 live: Austrian GP qualifying as it happens
How Haas broke F1’s new team curse
How Haas broke F1’s new team curse How Haas broke F1’s new team curse
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Latest news
Red Bull restrictions "would have been disastrous" with troubled 2023 F1 car
Red Bull restrictions "would have been disastrous" with troubled 2023 F1 car Red Bull restrictions "would have been disastrous" with troubled 2023 F1 car
Albon: My F1 future is at Williams, not Red Bull
Albon: My F1 future is at Williams, not Red Bull Albon: My F1 future is at Williams, not Red Bull
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained
Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator
The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.