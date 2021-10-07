The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
McLaren has made some impressive progress in Formula 1 this season, as it has ended its long victory and pole position droughts.
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari
Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder
From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive
Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments
It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far
OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling
The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1
Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink