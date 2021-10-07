Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 News

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

McLaren has made some impressive progress in Formula 1 this season, as it has ended its long victory and pole position droughts.

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

And while it accepts it cannot yet match Mercedes and Red Bull at every race track, its pace has been good enough to consolidate its place as the third best in F1 as it fights off the advances of Ferrari.

McLaren's push has been helped in part by the team's return to Mercedes power, a task that should not be taken lightly given the homologation and token system that was introduced for 2021.

With other teams able to make changes to their car for this season to improve performance elsewhere, McLaren was forced to spend its tokens on integrating the Mercedes power unit into a car originally designed to cater for the Renault power unit.

Nonetheless, despite requiring a unique driving style, the MCL35M appears to be a relatively benign car, much like its predecessor. This seemingly makes it easier to set up and be able to extract performance across a wide range of conditions than some of its rivals.

With that in mind, the team has been careful not to create too much of an imbalance when it has introduced updates.

So let's take a look at what has kept McLaren in the hunt for third place in the constructors' championship.

McLaren MCL35M diffuser detail

McLaren MCL35M diffuser detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren came up with a novel solution to recover lost downforce triggered by new F1 aero rules this year.

The change of regulations for 2021 required that the vertical strakes be 50mm shorter. But McLaren realised that by connecting the most central strakes to the diffuser's central transition, it could retain the lower format, albeit with some restrictions on their overall shape.

No -one else has taken up the idea but the MCL35M continues to feature the design, suggesting that even with them assimilating various other solutions seen elsewhere, this still works well.

McLaren MCL35M floor comparison

McLaren MCL35M floor comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren had been the first team to publicly test a variation on the new floor rules when it trialled a tapered floor edge at the Belgian GP in 2020.

Clearly happy with its optimisation of this, it began the season with a similar design, whilst the rest of the grid jumped on the Z-Shaped floor cut out solution.

Late adopters, McLaren became the eighth team to switch to the cut out when it installed its variant at the Spanish GP.

McLaren MCL35M floor deflectors detail

McLaren MCL35M floor deflectors detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This was followed up at the Austrian GP as the team introduced a cluster of fins between the sidepod and edge of the floor in order to better manage the airflow's path toward the cut out and optimise the flow around the car's rear tyre.

Sandwiched between the floor updates, the team made a new rear wing design available too, featuring a horizontal louvred panel at the base of the rear wing endplate where ordinarily teams would have a row of vertical strakes.

Whilst McLaren might have adapted it for use at the lower end of the endplate, it's a feature that already had a home in the overhanging section of the endplate above, albeit inverted.

McLaren MCL35M rear end plate detail
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Interestingly it's a design concept that was introduced by Haas when the regulations first changed back in 2019. It has since found its way on to several cars as they look for ways to improve downforce and reduce drag.

McLaren has had several more changes throughout the season as it looks to keep a firm foothold in the championship, with chassis horns being added in France alongside a new sidepod and engine cover package that tightened the MCL35M's rear end even further.

This resulted in a smaller rear cooling outlet for when demands aren't high, allowing for some aerodynamic gains along the way.

When temperatures are higher there's also now the option for the team to use louvred cooling panels beside the driver (blue arrow) to help keep things cool before having to switch to a larger rear outlet.

McLaren MCL35M Bargeboards

McLaren MCL35M Bargeboards

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team also made changes to its bargeboard cluster for the Hungarian GP (old specification inset), with the upper boomerang becoming more of a prominent feature and the lowermost chicken wing taking up a secondary role.

In order to extract the most from the MCL35M, the team had developed a new front and rear wing arrangement for the Italian GP, both of which were put to good use when defending from the Red Bull and Mercedes cars during the race.

The front wing was all about the balancing effect of running a much lower downforce rear wing, with a section of the upper flap trimmed away as the team had likely run out of adjustment from its standard configuration.

Ordinarily teams will change the incidence of the front wing flaps with the adjuster, but when they have them fully relaxed we'll often see them trim the uppermost flap to take more wing out.

McLaren MCL35M front wing detail
McLaren MCL35M rear wing, Italian GP

The team introduced a rear wing that would be considered to be normal Monza fare, with a conventional shaped mainplane and top flap that takes up considerably less space within the permissible box region than some of its other offerings.

This aids top speed but also retains the DRS advantage. When it was in use, the rear wing's upper flap was also trimmed along the trailing edge (yellow highlight).

shares
comments
Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

Previous article

Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

2
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR driver Michael Annett to retire at end of 2021 season

10 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

20 h
5
IndyCar

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

8 h
Latest news
The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

24m
Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

1 h
2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview

2 h
Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

3 h
Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

11 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:38
Formula 1
12m

Formula 1: Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

Formula 1: Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull form around 00:47
Formula 1
20m

Formula 1: Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull form around

Formula 1: Sainz set for Turkey grid penalty after Ferrari engine change 00:54
Formula 1
25m

Formula 1: Sainz set for Turkey grid penalty after Ferrari engine change

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
58m

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
20 h

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

More from
Matthew Somerfield
The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies
Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

Italian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

Trending Today

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

NASCAR driver Michael Annett to retire at end of 2021 season
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR driver Michael Annett to retire at end of 2021 season

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021

Latest news

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.