Three-seater F1 car to make Adelaide appearance
One of the unique Arrows three-seater Formula 1 cars will make a rare appearance at the Adelaide Motorport Festival.
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue
With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed
OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider
Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential
Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break
Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them
