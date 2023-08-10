Subscribe
Previous / Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen Next / The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Formula 1 News

Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight

Christian Horner has said "There's not one ounce of me" that wishes Red Bull faced a bigger title challenge in its dominant 2023 Formula 1 season.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Red Bull has won all 12 races before the summer break, making the prospect of the team winning every race in 2023 increasingly plausible.

The most recent Belgian Grand Prix showed there is no end in sight yet for Red Bull's dominance, with Max Verstappen finishing 32 seconds clear of the first non-Red Bull car of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

But while fans and observers are desperate to see more teams challenge Red Bull on a regular basis, team boss Horner says he is enjoying the team's zenith after years of trying to dethrone Mercedes and reclaim its dominant position last seen during its Sebastian Vettel era.

When asked if a part of him was hoping to be challenged more after Verstappen took his eighth consecutive win at Spa, Horner replied: "There's not one ounce of me that wishes that. I think I'm still in recovery from 2021.

"And look, results like [Spa] are the combination of teamwork and that's why you guys have seen Greg [Reeson], our garage technician that looks after all the tyres in the garage, to go and get the constructors' trophy today.

"Because it's about every member of the team, every department in the factory doing their job, you don't achieve these kinds of results by accident.

"I think that it's a golden moment for our team. Hats off to everybody behind the scenes, everybody that's working as hard as they are to achieve this kind of performance."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Horner added: "It's phenomenal to go into the summer break unbeaten in both GPs and sprints. It's beyond everybody's wildest imagination to be in sitting in this position now."

While Horner refuses to publicly consider Red Bull's chances of winning the remaining 10 races and becoming the first F1 team in history to stay unbeaten during a season, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admitted it is no longer out of the question.

"If you think logically, then no," he replied when Motorsport.com asked him if a clean sweep was on the cards. "But we never thought that we could win the first 12 races either, so now I have to say: why not?"

"I didn't expect [Red Bull's dominance] at all. We've just developed our own car and we were honestly surprised that the others didn't do a good job because both Mercedes and Ferrari didn't make a step forward. That is why we are so far ahead now.

"The opposition behind us keeps changing. One time it's Ferrari, one time it's McLaren and then it's Aston Martin or Mercedes who is behind us."

Read Also:

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi and Ronald Vording

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner

Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner

Formula 1

Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Formula 1

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Red Bull's DRS edge will take a while to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

Red Bull's DRS edge will take a while to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

Formula 1

Red Bull's DRS edge will take a while to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it Red Bull's DRS edge will take a while to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"

Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame" Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"

Latest news

Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals

Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals

SUPC Supercars

Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

SUPC Supercars
The Bend

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move

Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move

SUPC Supercars

Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move

IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe