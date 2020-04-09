Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Todt: Motorsport will require new approach after pandemic

shares
comments
Todt: Motorsport will require new approach after pandemic
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Apr 9, 2020, 7:00 AM

FIA President Jean Todt says that motorsport is facing a new reality and requires a new approach as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking for the first time publicly about the crisis in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Todt said that F1 costs were "still crazy" and will need to be slashed further to ensure the survival of teams and the sport.

He is clear also that motorsport, and in particular Formula 1, will need to be recalibrated in what he describes as a "new deal".

"I don't think that the priority number one now for a manufacturer is to secure continuity in motor racing," he said. "I am hoping that everyone will stay. That's why we must listen to everybody.

"Even the big ones, you must never take anything for granted. So we must consider everything. We must be humble; we love it (motorsport), but it is not essential for society. So we must make sure that we make proper choices, proper decisions.

"It will take some time, it will come back and I would really hope that it will come back better."

Read Also:

Todt said that the FIA needed to take responsibility to motivate teams to commit to staying, and insisted there was no complacency from the governing body about how difficult the situation was.

"I'm sure that a lot of teams, suppliers, manufacturers, they may have to review their programmes," he added. "They may be constrained to stop.

"I don't want to be too confident, but I hope a few team owners or team sponsors will keep the motivation. That's why we must make sure we don't discourage them, because they may say OK, after all of that, what is the purpose? Do I still like it? Do I still need it?

"So we must encourage them to make sure they still like it and they still need it. On that, we have a responsibility."

The key question facing everyone in the sport is when racing might restart. This week F1 postponed it ninth race, the Canadian Grand Prix, some 65 days before the event.

 

However, Todt shares the optimism of F1 CEO Chase Carey that a meaningful calendar will still be possible once the lockdowns are lifted.

"Once we know we can start, I think we could really see two-to-three grands prix a month," he said.

"If we start in July/August and go to December, we have six months, from five to six months, multiplied by three."

He indicated that all possible options are on the table for consideration when reformatting a new F1 calendar once the way is clear to restart.

This includes a completely new schedule of dates and locations and racing behind closed doors, at least initially, but he played down the possibility of the season running over into 2020.

"It's something that has been discussed and it is something in the hands of the commercial rights holders, who could have some commercial contracts," he added.

"So I mean for us as the governing body it's just the decision to say yes or say no, but it doesn't look probable."

Ahead of a further F1 team boss meeting on Friday to discuss reducing the F1 cost cap to help ensure the survival of teams, Todt said that the coronavirus crisis offered an opportunity to make the future better.

That is why he sensed a chance for F1 to move away from the ultra-high budgets that had become the norm, and move towards levels that are more sustainable.

"In each disaster, in each crisis, you have a lot of bad but you have some good," he said.

"So, among the good is that we have the opportunity of making things better for the future. And mainly in Formula 1, we reached some heights [with costs], which for me are not reasonable and which we need to address."

Todt also addressed the controversy over the FIA/Ferrari private agreement earlier this year about the legality of its 2019 power unit, which had upset some teams.

He explained that he would "love" to release a full explanation of the case, but says he cannot do so without Ferrari's agreement.

"If you ask me I would love to be able to give all the details of the situation, but they [Ferrari] were opposed," he said.

"So, I mean, they have been sanctioned but we cannot give the detail of the sanction.

"And clearly we could have said nothing. But we felt that it would have been wrong not to say that the Ferrari case had been discussed and that there had been sanction."

Related video

Next article
Closed-door races possible as Brawn targets 19-race season

Previous article

Closed-door races possible as Brawn targets 19-race season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author James Allen

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
78 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
10:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
14:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
11:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
14:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
SCCA

Huffaker Engineering returns

2
NHRA

Top Fuel rear-end ratio rule -- opinion

3
IMSA

What makes a great racetrack?

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives 13:20
Formula 1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019 01:41
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna 05:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna

Latest news

Todt: Motorsport will require new approach after pandemic
F1

Todt: Motorsport will require new approach after pandemic

Closed-door races possible as Brawn targets 19-race season
F1

Closed-door races possible as Brawn targets 19-race season

Seven ways F1 teams got around tobacco bans
F1

Seven ways F1 teams got around tobacco bans

Todt: Ferrari 'opposed' to releasing engine case details
F1

Todt: Ferrari 'opposed' to releasing engine case details

Binotto urges against "emotional" decisions on F1 future
F1

Binotto urges against "emotional" decisions on F1 future

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.