Top 10: Formula 1's greatest wheel-to-wheel duels

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The 2014 season ushered in an era of hybrid dominance for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton led the team in a 1-2 win in Melbourne, but in Bahrain teammate Nico Rosberg showed Hamilton that he would have a fight on his hands.

Rosberg qualified on pole, but a fast starting Hamilton made the most of his inside line into Turn 1 to take the lead. Rosberg tried to regain the lead in the run up to Turn 4, but found himself on the wrong side of the track to pull off the move.

After a botched attempt on lap 18, Rosberg had more success on the following lap. As both cars locked up into Turn 1, the German managed to squeeze past Hamilton. Hamilton couldn’t find a way past in Turn 4, but managed to get a better exit and cut back past Rosberg coming out of the corner.

With five laps to go Rosberg undertook one last effort to snatch away the lead, briefly taking the position but also overshooting the corner. That attempt settled a nail-biting duel, much to the relief of team boss Toto Wolff. Having said that, in hindsight Wolff surely would have happily settled for more Bahrainesque thrillers compared to the clashes and acrimony that would follow.