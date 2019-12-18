Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date

The former Scuderia Toro Rosso squad is to show its new machine, which will be raced by Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, on the evening of Friday, February 14th.

The only other team to give a date thus far is Ferrari, with its new car due to be revealed three days earlier, on February 11th.

The AlphaTauri event will take place at Red Bull's Hangar 7 base in Salzburg – the first time that the facility has been used for a full F1 car launch.

STR is being renamed next year after the Salzburg-based fashion brand created by Red Bull in 2016, and which the drink company plans to expand.