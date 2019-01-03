Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
QU in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Toro Rosso won't replace McLaren-bound Key

shares
comments
Toro Rosso won't replace McLaren-bound Key
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll
Jan 3, 2019, 1:50 PM

McLaren-bound Formula 1 technical director James Key will not be directly replaced at Toro Rosso because of the team's closer technical alliance with the senior Red Bull outfit.

As previously reported, Toro Rosso's 2019 car will use as many Red Bull-designed parts as possible, a move partly inspired by the shared use of Honda engines.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko has revealed that the closer ties will mean Toro Rosso does not hire a replacement for Key, who is set to join McLaren in 2019.

"We can't have almost the same technical team in Faenza [Toro Rosso's base] as in Milton Keynes [Red Bull's factory] in terms of the number of people," Marko told Motorsport.com.

"The concepts were worked out. These concepts [more Toro Rosso reliance on Red Bull] have not been fully implemented to this day.

"One factor was that James Key was not so happy with them. All in all, the solution we wanted is finally there. And it was easier without James Key.

"The position will not be filled. The technical director, in this sense, is no longer necessary because the concept [for the car] comes from Red Bull Racing."

F1 rules stipulate teams are responsible for building a certain number of components, however there are 'non-listed parts' that can be sourced from a competitor as long as strict aerodynamic testing restrictions are adhered to.

As Red Bull will join Toro Rosso in using Honda engines in 2019, the junior team will use a Red Bull-designed rear end as well as some front suspension parts.

Toro Rosso will utilise 2018 parts because Red Bull is famous for pushing its contemporary design as close to the start of the season as possible.

Marko said that it was not logistically possible for it to produce enough parts for four cars without compromising pre-season preparations, but said that Toro Rosso, which finished ninth of the 10 teams in 2018, must still target "fifth or sixth place".

"The concept is no longer a secret: Toro Rosso has received three trucks full of parts and will take over many parts of the 2018 car from Red Bull Racing, as far as the regulations allow," said Marko.

"The whole thing was made easier by the whole engine question. The complete rear end is from us, everything that is permitted according to the regulations.

"This gives us a small advantage on the cost side."

The Ferrari/Haas relationship has come under fire several times since the American team joined the grid in 2016, taking advantage of the listed/non-listed parts rules in the process.

Marko said that the model of those two teams was "at the limit or over the top in terms of aerodynamics" but for Red Bull "this is a good model".

Next article
F1 needs Renault's "biggest gains" to pay off in 2019

Previous article

F1 needs Renault's "biggest gains" to pay off in 2019

Next article

F1 must ignore team pushback and fix "broken model" - Brown

F1 must ignore team pushback and fix "broken model" - Brown
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
QU Starts in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NHRA

GM Racing Phoenix Friday notes

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Ferrari will be "adult in the room" by retaining F1 veto

2h
4
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Vestappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3

27m

Latest videos

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP: Vestappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Vestappen edges Mercedes duo in FP3

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP final practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP final practice as it happens

Ferrari will be "adult in the room" by retaining F1 veto
F1

Ferrari will be "adult in the room" by retaining F1 veto

Mercedes forced into another Bottas engine change
F1

Mercedes forced into another Bottas engine change

Nissany to test for Williams in Abu Dhabi
F1

Nissany to test for Williams in Abu Dhabi

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.