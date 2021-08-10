Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021

By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 team boss Franz Tost has given his team a score of 5/10 for its first half of the 2021 season, saying the Faenza team will "have to get it together" to fight for P5 in the championship.

Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021

Red Bull's sister team has impressed in F1's 2021 season with a fast car, which allowed Pierre Gasly to qualify on the front three rows eight times out of 11 races and grab a podium in Baku.

Rookie Yuki Tsunoda also showed flashes of promise but has generally struggled to match his more experienced teammate and made his fair share of rookie errors.

But in the fight for fifth in the constructors' championship AlphaTauri is facing a tough battle with Alpine and Aston Martin the second half of the season, especially now Alpine leapfrogged the Italian team in Hungary courtesy of Esteban Ocon's shock win.

Ahead of the Hungarian GP, team boss Tost praised his team for its "very competitive" start but was left slightly dissatisfied as it couldn't always convert the car's potential into points.

When asked to give his squad a score out of 10 for the first part of 2021, Tost said: "It’s in the middle. I would say a five. A five means, out of 10, there is still another 50% to improve.

"We had some really good races, some highlights. When I look generally to the start of the season, we were very competitive, like we are now as well.

"The last three races [before Budapest] I’m not so satisfied, because we scored only four points. And this of course was not enough.

"It’s a hard fight. We have very strong teams near to us, with Aston Martin and Alpine, and we have to get it together to finish in fifth position."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 3rd position, lifts his trophy on the podium

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 3rd position, lifts his trophy on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri has been largely carried by the reinvigorated Gasly, who has scored 50 out of the team's 68 points.

Tost praised the Frenchman's performance level, but also vowed to give Tsunoda the time he needs to become a more consistent performer.

"As long as we are in front of Aston Martin and Alpine, it’s OK. I don’t care which driver is delivering out of the cars," Tost explained.

"Pierre is doing a fantastic job. He is driving really on a very, very high level, and he shows the potential of the car. I must say that the potential is there to finish fifth in the constructors’ championship. But of course, we have to get it together.

"Yuki is a rookie and Formula 1 nowadays is really very, very professional. It’s on a very, very high level, also on the technical side.

"For young drivers, it’s a big challenge to be in Formula 1 and to become a successful racer in there.

"I think from the outside we underestimate this, and we have to give young drivers the time, because just to come from another category and sit in the car, thinking you can drive without doing any mistakes and you will be immediately successful is dreaming on the wrong side.

"To become successful in Formula 1, you have to work very, very hard, and you have to be disciplined. But also this, the young drivers have to learn.

"We are on a good way with Yuki. He is learning fast, and sometimes maybe he’s a little bit too motivated."

