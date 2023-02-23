Subscribe
Previous / First impressions of Red Bull's 'soft evolution' RB19 F1 car Next / Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Formula 1 News

Tost: De Vries's F1 experience a "wake-up" call for AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost says that Formula 1 rookie Nyck de Vries has provided a "wake-up" call for the Faenza outfit.

Adam Cooper
By:
Tost: De Vries's F1 experience a "wake-up" call for AlphaTauri
Listen to this article

Last season de Vries sampled the 2022 Williams, Mercedes and Aston Martin cars, and also completed some laps in a 2021 Alpine.

Tost says that the Dutchman's recent F1 mileage as well, as the overall experience that he has gained in other categories, enabled him to offer useful feedback when he tried the AlphaTauri at the Abu Dhabi test in November, in effect alerting the team to some of the shortcomings of the AT03.

"Nyck de Vries is doing a really good job," said Tost. "He is very experienced, you can see and feel that he is 28 years old, and that he won a lot of races and championships.

"And I think that he will be able to adapt to F1 immediately. I expect him to perform well from the first qualifying onwards.

"Of course, always when a new driver is coming, if it's not a young driver coming from a lower series, he brings in some input, some technical ideas. And with Nyck we were lucky that last year he was in contact with many teams and many cars.

"And I think that our engineers got good technical feedback from his side, especially after the Abu Dhabi test where he did a lot of laps, and where he, fortunately, complained a lot about the car. Because this was a wake-up call for the engineers.

"And I hope that we can provide him with a car which performs in the way he likes it."

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Asked to expand on the results of de Vries's contribution after the test, Tost said: "A long to-do list. I liked it! And it was so funny, because the engineers wanted to argue that our solutions are good, and I always said to them, 'Look where we are in the constructors' championship.'"

Tost made it clear that he has already been impressed by the way de Vries works.

"His professional attitude, his discipline, his feedback also regarding the simulator. Ideas for changing working methods. And I expect a lot of input also after this test here from his side.

"He should not feel like a rookie. Because Nyck is, as I mentioned before, very experienced. He won races in every category, he won championships. And he is a really good asset for us."

Read Also:

AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton agreed that de Vries has already made a valuable contribution, and he indicated that there's more to come.

"What we've got in Nyck is a guy who although relatively new to F1 racing, who's got an awful lot of experience and success in other championships, and has also been exposed to competitors' cars," said Egginton.

"So he's got a lot of knowledge and a lot of information in there. It takes time to download all of that, so we've been taking all the opportunities possible, the engineers, to speak to him, and understand what his thoughts are, and just sort of download all that experience.

"Whereas if we're dealing with a traditional young rookie driver, it's a very different scenario. So for us, it's a fantastic opportunity."

shares
comments

Related video

First impressions of Red Bull's 'soft evolution' RB19 F1 car

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Formula 1

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Pirelli to introduce new F1 wet tyre that doesn’t need blankets

Pirelli to introduce new F1 wet tyre that doesn’t need blankets

Formula 1

Pirelli to introduce new F1 wet tyre that doesn’t need blankets Pirelli to introduce new F1 wet tyre that doesn’t need blankets

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Latest news

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

IndyCar

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

IndyCar

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023 ‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Somerfield

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.