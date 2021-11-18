Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role Next / FIA to police F1 track limits in five corners at Qatar
Formula 1 News

Tost: Gasly "made another big step forward" in F1 2021

By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 team principal Franz Tost has praised driver Pierre Gasly for "always increasing his performance" after another strong season with the team.

Tost: Gasly "made another big step forward" in F1 2021

After a failed stint with Red Bull's main team, Gasly returned to its sister team AlphaTauri after the 2019 summer break, remaining the Faenza squad's lead driver ever since.

As soon as he regained his confidence, the Frenchman started producing excellent results, topped off by a stunning maiden win in last year's Italian Grand Prix.

In 2021 Gasly has continued to shine, almost single-handedly keeping AlphaTauri in the hunt for fifth place in the constructors' championship.

While his team is currently tied with Alpine, Gasly occupies ninth in the drivers' standings, boosted by a Baku podium and a pair of fourth-place finishes.

According to team boss Tost, Gasly is still improving race by race, as evidenced by his stellar run of qualifying performances of late.

The past two grands prix he managed to outqualify all cars from Ferrari and McLaren, who are fighting higher up in the constructors' championship.

"Pierre is always increasing his performance," Tost said ahead of last week's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"Because if you compare him now with at the beginning of the season he made another big step forward from his behaviour in the car, from the understanding of the technical side.

"We had just now the technical debrief and he changed so many positions from the mapping site in his qualifying lap. And this shows how matured he is, how good he understands the technique of the car, because these cars and power units are so complicated.

"Changing some modes during the qualifying lap helps you to improve the performance and he did it in a fantastic way and therefore he is 5th."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Drivers Press Conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Drivers Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Alpine and AlphaTauri both left Brazil with 112 points. While Tost acknowledged his team's car is clearly the fastest of the two at the moment, he remains wary of the fact that "one race can change everything", given Alpine managed to win the Hungarian Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon.

"Normally Scuderia AlphaTauri must be settled on this position, because in my opinion our car is faster," he admitted.

"We have two fantastic drivers, and the team is doing a really good job. But you never know what happens because Alpine scored nearly all the points [possible] in Budapest. That means in one race can change everything.

"Therefore, as long as the arithmetical situation is not clear, you can never say that you're in front."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role
Previous article

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role
Next article

FIA to police F1 track limits in five corners at Qatar

FIA to police F1 track limits in five corners at Qatar
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: F1 gravel traps would have solved Verstappen-Hamilton incident
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 gravel traps would have solved Verstappen-Hamilton incident

F1 2021 game shows off ultra-fast Jeddah street track for Saudi GP Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 2021 game shows off ultra-fast Jeddah street track for Saudi GP

Brazilian GP: Alonso tops FP2 from Verstappen, Bottas Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Alonso tops FP2 from Verstappen, Bottas

Latest news

Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4

Qatar GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.